13 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Appleton, WI
1 of 28
1 of 9
1 of 21
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 21
1 of 38
1 of 35
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 1
The great outdoors, football, cozy neighborhoods and an active little downtown area, Appleton is pretty typical small-town Wisconsin, but with a little more flair. Appleton is situated along the Fox River, which has played a significant role in the city’s past and present.
Its location is as attractive to its residents as an Aaron Rodgers postage stamp or a wheel of sharp cheddar, and it’s a relaxed atmosphere within reach of many major metropolitan areas. Green Bay, of course, is half an hour north, Milwaukee and Madison are within a few hours’ drive, and Chicago is manageable if it's the mega city you sometimes desire. Apart from its proximity to larger culture, Appleton is home to Lawrence University, and the two are pretty synonymous. The university livens up the downtown area, bringing diversity, business, and most importantly, a larger rental market. That’s really why you're here, right? See more
Renting pet-friendly apartments in Appleton should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.
Some pet-friendly apartments in Appleton may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.
Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Appleton. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.