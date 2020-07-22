Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

13 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Appleton, WI

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Rustic Ct
23 Rustic Court, Appleton, WI
4 Bedrooms
$3,275
3900 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Perfect 4-Bed, Close to Schools, Dog-Friendly Home - Property Id: 319679 Beautiful 4-bed, 2.5 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac in North Appleton, close to Ferber, Einstein, and North High School. Convenient access to Hwy-41.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2600 1/2 N Richmond St
2600 1/2 N Richmond St, Appleton, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
This great apartment is awesome for the traveling worker looking for a place to stay while they are in town for a few months.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
702 N Oneida Street
702 North Oneida Street, Appleton, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
1756 sqft
702 N Oneida Street Available 10/01/20 702 N Oneida Street - Spacious 5 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home. This house has a detached 1 car garage. Cats and dogs allowed. 2 pets max. Be sure to follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1119 North Richmond Street
1119 North Richmond Street, Appleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1288 sqft
See our video tour at: https://youtu.be/uiJPwFIg3Qc 3 BR 2 BTH single family home close to downtown and I41. This unit features: - Open concept living area. - Rustic hardwood floors throughout. - New cabinets / counter tops. - Dishwasher.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
916 North Durkee Street
916 North Durkee Street, Appleton, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
HUGE updated and clean 5 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath immediately available! Enjoy the quiet of an established neighborhood lined with beautiful maple and pine trees, but still very close to all essential amenities! This is an "upper" unit.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwood Park
10 Continental Ct
10 Continental Court, Appleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
3 BR, 1.5 Bath 1000 sq ft, full basement 2 car garage deck cooktop stove dishwasher garbage disposal central air/ heat carpet and vinyl throughout Tenant pays for all utilities and water. Tenant is responsible for all lawn care and snow removal.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
209 South Summit Street
209 South Summit Street, Appleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1248 sqft
*** See our video tour at https://youtu.be/-ZwbAPc9RYw *** Freshly updated 3 Bed / 1 Bath! Have the convenience of being close to downtown amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Appleton

1 of 35

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
506 Crab Apple Court
506 Crab Apple Court, Outagamie County, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Appleton Furnished Two Bedroom - Property Id: 263605 Two bedroom second floor spacious 1000-square foot apartment provides security and comfort for our travelers. Great neighborhood at the end of a culdesac and close to major stores and Hwy 41.
Results within 5 miles of Appleton

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
106 W Maes Avenue
106 W Maes Ave, Kimberly, WI
1 Bedroom
$595
624 sqft
106 W Maes Avenue Available 10/01/20 106 W Maes Avenue - This spacious lower apartment has 1 bedroom and 1 full bath, and is located just blocks from downtown Kimberly.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
504 1/2 Appleton Street
504 1/2 Appleton St, Menasha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$750
784 sqft
504 1/2 Appleton Street Available 10/01/20 504 1/2 Appleton Street - Beautiful three bedroom and one bathroom upper duplex with a large living room. There is a 2 car garage (shared with lower) included with this property. Cats allowed! Two pets max.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
637 Broad St
637 Broad Street, Menasha, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,150
1359 sqft
Refurbished Large 5 Bedroom Home Freshly Painted. New flooring. Updated Kitchen and Appliances Large Living Room Formal Dining Room First Floor Laundry 2 First Floor Bedrooms 3 Second Floor bedrooms Full Basement 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1350 Manitowoc Road - Lower
1350 Manitowoc Road, Winnebago County, WI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1750 sqft
A large 1750 sq ft newly updated 3 - 4 Bedroom, 2 bath lower featuring: - Large bedrooms - Open concept kitchen / living room and dining room - 4 car attached garage /workshop - Appliances include: side by side fridge, stove and dishwasher -
Results within 10 miles of Appleton

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
910 Maple St.
910 Maple St, Neenah, WI
1 Bedroom
$600
1-Bedroom Unit in a Side-by-Side Duplex Near Commercial Street in Neenah - Address: 910 Maple Street, Neenah, WI 54956 Rent: $600 Security Deposit: $600 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Electric Utilities Paid by Owner: Gas,
City Guide for Appleton, WI

The great outdoors, football, cozy neighborhoods and an active little downtown area, Appleton is pretty typical small-town Wisconsin, but with a little more flair. Appleton is situated along the Fox River, which has played a significant role in the city’s past and present.

Its location is as attractive to its residents as an Aaron Rodgers postage stamp or a wheel of sharp cheddar, and it’s a relaxed atmosphere within reach of many major metropolitan areas. Green Bay, of course, is half an hour north, Milwaukee and Madison are within a few hours’ drive, and Chicago is manageable if it's the mega city you sometimes desire. Apart from its proximity to larger culture, Appleton is home to Lawrence University, and the two are pretty synonymous. The university livens up the downtown area, bringing diversity, business, and most importantly, a larger rental market. That’s really why you're here, right? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Appleton, WI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Appleton should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Appleton may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Appleton. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

