Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:31 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Oshkosh, WI

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
831 Woodland Ave
831 Woodland Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
4 Bed/1 Bath House Near UWO Campus *Now Leasing for 2020/2021 School Year* - Address: 831 Woodland Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54901 Rent: $1,200.00 Security Deposit: $1,200.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
522 High Ave
522 High Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1144 sqft
4 Bdrm House - 4 bedroom house,1.5 bathrooms, full basement w/washer & dryer hookups, covered front porch AND a 2 car detached garage. Rent is $1,125.00/No utilities included, BOTH dogs & cats are welcome for an additional fee per month.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
735 Wisconsin St
735 Wisconsin Street, Oshkosh, WI
3 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
3 Bedroom Home - 3 bdrm home, rent $825/NO utilities included, updates throughout, full basement, washer/dryer hookups, nice yard, BOTH cats & dogs welcome for an additional fee per month & off street parking (RLNE2532635)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
839 WRIGHT STREET
839 Wright Street, Oshkosh, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE1837331)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
522 Waugoo Ave A
522 Waugoo Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
Beautiful renovated upper apt, utilities incl - Property Id: 298289 Beautiful newly renovated upper apartment. Brand new carpet, flooring, fixtures, and paint. It is a very spacious one bedroom apartment, perfect for a couple.

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1337 Jefferson Street
1337 Jefferson Street, Oshkosh, WI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1088 sqft
Please see our video tour at: https://youtu.

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
615 Washington Avenue
615 Washington Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
2 Bedrooms
$675
1200 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment! Large bedrooms and hardwood floors are some of the units features. Single car garage & Water included! Call for a showing. 920-312-2709 Contact us to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
751 Prospect Avenue
751 Prospect Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
5 to 6 bedroom unit less then a block from campus. Unit features 2 full bathrooms plus all good size bedrooms. Plenty of off street parking, plus washer dryer hook-ups. To schedule a showing call 920-312-2709 Contact us to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
217 West Irving Avenue
217 West Irving Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1878 sqft
Spacious 1800 square foot upper unit in great central city location. Within in walking distance of downtown Oshkosh and UW-Oshkosh Campus. Plenty of space for everyone. Unit INCLUDES all utilities.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1403 South Main Street
1403 South Main Street, Oshkosh, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
This unit is completely renovated. Heat and water included.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
638 Bay Shore
638 Bay Shore Drive, Oshkosh, WI
2 Bedrooms
$825
886 sqft
Structure Type: Single Family House Number of Bedrooms: 2 Number of Bathrooms: 1 Utilities included with rent: N/A Utilities paid by tenant: All- Gas, electric, and water Lawn care and Snow Removal: Tenant Pets: Pets welcome with 50% security

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
628 Otter Avenue
628 Otter Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
2 Bedrooms
$675
UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP!! Make Maplewood Your Home!! Contact Casey at (920) 660-9438 or caseym@nieblerproperties.com - Come see these lovely two-story townhomes located just a few blocks from the Fox River and near Oshkosh's downtown district.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
319 Saratoga Avenue
319 Saratoga Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the solitude of renting a clean and quiet single family home! 3 bedroom 1 bath, w/ bonus room to use as you see fit.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
112 S Eagle St
112 South Eagle Street, Oshkosh, WI
1 Bedroom
$575
112 S Eagle St Available 06/01/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom in Oshkosh Close to Hwy 41 - Check Out A Virtual Tour Of The Unit Here!: https://my.matterport.
Results within 10 miles of Oshkosh

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
312 Lisbon Ave
312 Lisbon Avenue, Menasha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1307 sqft
312 Lisbon Ave Available 08/07/20 Spacious 2-Bed House With Garage And Basement In Menasha Just Off Tayco St. - Address: 312 Lisbon Ave, Menasha, WI 54952 Rent: $1,000.00 Security Deposit: $1,000.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
910 Maple St.
910 Maple St, Neenah, WI
1 Bedroom
$600
1-Bedroom Unit in a Side-by-Side Duplex Near Commercial Street in Neenah - Address: 910 Maple Street, Neenah, WI 54956 Rent: $600 Security Deposit: $600 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Electric Utilities Paid by Owner: Gas,

Median Rent in Oshkosh

Last updated Nov. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Oshkosh is $580, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $739.
Studio
$547
1 Bed
$580
2 Beds
$739

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Oshkosh?
In Oshkosh, the median rent is $547 for a studio, $580 for a 1-bedroom, $739 for a 2-bedroom, and $981 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Oshkosh, check out our monthly Oshkosh Rent Report.
What cities do people live in to commute to Oshkosh?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oshkosh from include West Bend, Hartford, Green Bay, and Appleton.

