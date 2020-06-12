/
manitowoc
10 Apartments for rent in Manitowoc, WI📍
416 N 9th St 1
416 N 9th St, Manitowoc, WI
1 Bedroom
$485
800 sqft
One bedroom includes appliances & some utilities - Property Id: 163297 Cozy one bedroom unit including appliances and some utilities great location and a great price.
1231 S 8th St
1231 South 8th Street, Manitowoc, WI
1 Bedroom
$525
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Unit Available Today! New Owners, New Management! This building is being completely renovated! New owners will be renovating all units, common spaces and exterior areas of the building.
524 Buffalo Street
524 Buffalo Street, Manitowoc, WI
2 Bedrooms
$640
1100 sqft
Victorian duplex includes heat hot water & more! - Property Id: 160184 This Victorian duplex has loads of charm and character as well as modern amenities like dishwasher and newer appliances the property is located close to Lake Michigan Manitowoc
829 South 25th Street
829 South 25th Street, Manitowoc, WI
2 Bedrooms
$775
704 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom/1 bath home. New flooring throughout. New stove, refrigerator, and furnace. Open concept living room/dining area. No pets New Flooring, Cabinets and Appliances.
1202 Madison St, Apt 2
1202 Madison St, Manitowoc, WI
2 Bedrooms
$645
550 sqft
Newly updated unit featuring hardwood floors throughout, new cabinets, counter tops, appliances, fixtures and hardware.
920 Raton Court - 920
920 Raton Court, Manitowoc, WI
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
Newley remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath !!!!! This apartment is a MUST SEE! All new flooring, appliances, paint and fixtures. Tenant pays ALL utilities . Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn removal . Pets upon approval. Fees apply.
2515 Western Avenue - 2515 (Lower)
2515 Western Avenue, Manitowoc, WI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
3512 Waldo Boulevard
3512 Waldo Boulevard, Manitowoc, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
980 sqft
3 BR 2 BTH single family home in a desired area on Waldo Blvd.
Results within 5 miles of Manitowoc
2012 Madison Street
2012 Madison Street, Two Rivers, WI
2 Bedrooms
$625
651 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 15TH, 2020 Wood Flooring. Front Porch. Basement. Dishwasher. Washer & Dryer (Hookup Only) Tenant responsible for Elect, and Sewer/water Tenant responsible half of Lawn care and Snow removal Gas/Heat is included. Front Porch.
714 Buchholz Street
714 Buchholz Street, Two Rivers, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1040 sqft
Beautifully updated ranch home in a modern farmhouse style. New flooring, paint, Kitchen cabinets, counter tops, tile back splash, and oven. Completely updated bathroom. LED under cabinet lighting in kitchen.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Manitowoc rentals listed on Apartment List is $700.