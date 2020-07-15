/
19 Apartments for rent in De Pere, WI📍
De Pere
818 S Superior St
818 South Superior Street, De Pere, WI
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2 bedroom duplex 8 - Property Id: 309230 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, combined kitchen dining. Sliding glass door to deck and backyard. Single garage but extra parking on side of driveway. Basement with hook up for washer and dryer. Cable ready.
De Pere
1224 South Erie Street - 2
1224 South Erie Street, De Pere, WI
1 Bedroom
$725
450 sqft
1 Bedroom Lower All of the units and common area of this building have been completely remodeled and updated. Tenants responsible for electric.
De Pere
1234 South Erie Street - 3
1234 South Erie Street, De Pere, WI
1 Bedroom
$725
450 sqft
1 Bedroom Lower All of the units and common area of this building have been completely remodeled and updated.
De Pere
714 4th St - Lower
714 4th Street, De Pere, WI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
Lower 3BD in DePere *ONLY A COUPLE OF BLOCKS FROM SAINT NORBERT* * Ask About Our Rent Specials * 3 BR 1 BATH Lower Unit over 1000 sq ft.
De Pere
1220 South Erie Street
1220 South Erie Street, De Pere, WI
1 Bedroom
$695
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE MAY 15TH, 2020 All of the units and common area of this building have been completely remodeled and updated. Tenants responsible for electric.
Results within 5 miles of De Pere
Olde Norwood
1103 13th Avenue
1103 13th Avenue, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1230 sqft
1103 13th Avenue Available 10/01/20 1103 13th Avenue - Quaint single family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Patio doors lead to huge deck. Spacious dormer bedroom upstairs. Detached 2 car garage. Convenient location near W. Mason St.
MacArthur Heights
2558 Woodridge Lane
2558 Woodridge Lane, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1470 sqft
See our video tour at https://youtu.
Seymour Park
843 Shawano Ave
843 Shawano Avenue, Green Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
Lower 1 bedroom unit Available 08/01/20 We have a one bedroom lower unit available in this building. New floors throughout, renovated kitchens, bathrooms and living areas. Quiet 4 unit building. No pets. No smoking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4324503)
Navarino
715 Chicago Street
715 Chicago Street, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1330 sqft
715 Chicago Street Available 09/01/20 715 Chicago Street - This 2-Story fully renovated home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with first floor laundry hook ups. Located conveniently on the bus line. Pet friendly, cats and dogs allowed.
Ashwaubenon
2384 Canter Lane, C
2384 Canter Lane, Ashwaubenon, WI
2 Bedrooms
$800
1095 sqft
2 story (bedrooms upstairs) and an unfinished basement Walking distance to both Ashwaubenon High School and Parkview Middle School, and half mile from Valley View Elementary School; 1 mile from Stadium, 2/3rds mile to Bay Park Square Mall, 1/3rd
1318 Lacount Road
1318 Lacount Road, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1380 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bed 2 bath 1 car side by side in a great neighborhood. Features a fireplace and nice outdoor area. Many updates include flooring, appliances, furnaces and roof. Downstairs has a non-conforming window and can be a 3rd BR.
Astor East River
1115 Suydam Street
1115 Suydam Street, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
A nice 3 bedroom 1 Bath home. Invisible Fence with 2 dog collars (Security Deposit required). 2 Car Garage with Opener Basement Tenant responsible for all Utilities, Snow removal and Lawn care.
Astor
745 South Quincy Street
745 South Quincy Street, Green Bay, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2598 sqft
SEE OUR VIDEO TOUR AT: https://youtu.be/pysRX1ea4uc Beautiful Queen Ann home in Astor Park with many quality updates done to the home in the last 9 years. Hardwood floors throughout.
Ashwaubenon
2132 Holmgren Way - 310
2132 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1131 sqft
Visit our website www.thebohemianpark.com
Results within 10 miles of De Pere
Baird Creek
465 Laverne Drive #8
465 Laverne Dr, Green Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$725
960 sqft
Structure Type: Apartment Number of Bedrooms: 2 Number of Bathrooms: 1 Utilities included with rent: Gas, water and sewer Utilities paid by tenant: Electric Lawn care and Snow Removal: Landlords responsibility Pets: Sorry, no pets.
1028 Coppens Rd
1028 Coppens Road, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1540 sqft
Contemporary Townhome Style Furnished 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 308441 Enjoy this contemporary and spacious 3 bedroom fully furnished townhouse style option located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to Highway 43.
523 Spinnaker Lane - A
523 Spinnaker Lane, Green Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$550
700 sqft
Structure Type: Complex.
Howard
2648 Lavender Lane - 8
2648 Lavender Lane, Howard, WI
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
See video tour at https://youtu.
Baird Creek
2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4
2985 Mossy Oak Circle, Green Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
960 sqft
Structure Type: Apartment Number of Bedrooms: 1 Number of Bathrooms: 1 Utilities included with rent: Gas, water and sewer Utilities paid by tenant: Electric Lawn care and Snow Removal: Landlords responsibility Pets: Sorry, no pets.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In De Pere, the median rent is $571 for a studio, $689 for a 1-bedroom, $885 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,266 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in De Pere, check out our monthly De Pere Rent Report.