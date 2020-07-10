Apartment List
/
WI
/
appleton
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:29 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Appleton, WI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Appleton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
916 North Durkee Street
916 North Durkee Street, Appleton, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
HUGE updated and clean 5 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath immediately available! Enjoy the quiet of an established neighborhood lined with beautiful maple and pine trees, but still very close to all essential amenities! This is an "upper" unit.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
816 1/2 W Winnebago St
816 1/2 W Winnebago St, Appleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
Available 07/15/20 Upper unit near downtown Appleton - Property Id: 194319 Total updated upper apartment in quiet, safe neighborhood near downtown and Appleton West HS. One bedroom with hard wood floors, a walk-in closet and fresh paint.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Grand Chute
623 S State St
623 South State Street, Appleton, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2682 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 5 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Character home. Lots of Natural wood work and built-ins Refinished hardwood floors Excellent location within walking distance to downtown and several surrounding parks.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Northwood Park
10 Continental Ct
10 Continental Court, Appleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
3 BR, 1.5 Bath 1000 sq ft, full basement 2 car garage deck cooktop stove dishwasher garbage disposal central air/ heat carpet and vinyl throughout Tenant pays for all utilities and water. Tenant is responsible for all lawn care and snow removal.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
209 South Summit Street
209 South Summit Street, Appleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1248 sqft
*** See our video tour at https://youtu.be/-ZwbAPc9RYw *** Freshly updated 3 Bed / 1 Bath! Have the convenience of being close to downtown amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
1119 North Richmond Street
1119 North Richmond Street, Appleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1288 sqft
See our video tour at: https://youtu.be/uiJPwFIg3Qc 3 BR 2 BTH single family home close to downtown and I41. This unit features: - Open concept living area. - Rustic hardwood floors throughout. - New cabinets / counter tops. - Dishwasher.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
702 N Oneida Street
702 North Oneida Street, Appleton, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
1756 sqft
702 N Oneida Street Available 10/01/20 702 N Oneida Street - Spacious 5 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home. This house has a detached 1 car garage. Cats and dogs allowed. 2 pets max. Be sure to follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.
Results within 5 miles of Appleton

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2119 Cloudview Ct
2119 Cloudview Court, Outagamie County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1700 sqft
Executive Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Appleton - Property Id: 308360 Whether needing short term or long term fully furnished housing, this beautiful and well appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath option is the perfect choice to make your stay feel like

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
1350 Manitowoc Road - Lower
1350 Manitowoc Road, Winnebago County, WI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1750 sqft
A large 1750 sq ft newly updated 3 - 4 Bedroom, 2 bath lower featuring: - Large bedrooms - Open concept kitchen / living room and dining room - 4 car attached garage /workshop - Appliances include: side by side fridge, stove and dishwasher -

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
504 1/2 Appleton Street
504 1/2 Appleton St, Menasha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$750
784 sqft
504 1/2 Appleton Street Available 10/01/20 504 1/2 Appleton Street - Beautiful three bedroom and one bathroom upper duplex with a large living room. There is a 2 car garage (shared with lower) included with this property. Cats allowed! Two pets max.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1011 Skyview Ave
1011 Skyview Avenue, Little Chute, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
3 bed 1.5 bath Townhouse style Duplex unit Duplex unit
Results within 10 miles of Appleton

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
910 Maple St.
910 Maple St, Neenah, WI
1 Bedroom
$600
1-Bedroom Unit in a Side-by-Side Duplex Near Commercial Street in Neenah - Address: 910 Maple Street, Neenah, WI 54956 Rent: $600 Security Deposit: $600 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Electric Utilities Paid by Owner: Gas,
City Guide for Appleton, WI

The great outdoors, football, cozy neighborhoods and an active little downtown area, Appleton is pretty typical small-town Wisconsin, but with a little more flair. Appleton is situated along the Fox River, which has played a significant role in the city’s past and present.

Its location is as attractive to its residents as an Aaron Rodgers postage stamp or a wheel of sharp cheddar, and it’s a relaxed atmosphere within reach of many major metropolitan areas. Green Bay, of course, is half an hour north, Milwaukee and Madison are within a few hours’ drive, and Chicago is manageable if it's the mega city you sometimes desire. Apart from its proximity to larger culture, Appleton is home to Lawrence University, and the two are pretty synonymous. The university livens up the downtown area, bringing diversity, business, and most importantly, a larger rental market. That’s really why you're here, right? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Appleton, WI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Appleton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sheboygan, WIManitowoc, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Green Bay, WI