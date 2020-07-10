12 Apartments for rent in Appleton, WI with parking
The great outdoors, football, cozy neighborhoods and an active little downtown area, Appleton is pretty typical small-town Wisconsin, but with a little more flair. Appleton is situated along the Fox River, which has played a significant role in the city’s past and present.
Its location is as attractive to its residents as an Aaron Rodgers postage stamp or a wheel of sharp cheddar, and it’s a relaxed atmosphere within reach of many major metropolitan areas. Green Bay, of course, is half an hour north, Milwaukee and Madison are within a few hours’ drive, and Chicago is manageable if it's the mega city you sometimes desire. Apart from its proximity to larger culture, Appleton is home to Lawrence University, and the two are pretty synonymous. The university livens up the downtown area, bringing diversity, business, and most importantly, a larger rental market. That’s really why you're here, right? See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Appleton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.