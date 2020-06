Amenities

4 Bedroom in Yelm - 4 bedroom home 2.5 baths with 2 car garage close to Military Bases in Yelm. Great formals with laminate floors leading into the kitchen fully applianced, plenty of cabinets and counter space, breakfast bar & nook open to family room which leads out to a large fenced back yard and shed. Family room offers laminate flooring, gas fireplace and TV Insert Niche'. Upstairs offers great size bedrooms with Master and 4 piece bath. Close to shopping



