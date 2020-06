Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard bbq/grill

Private & Fabulous Gated Home - Gated NW Contemporary sited on a park-like 1.0 acre minutes to downtown Edmonds/Marina yet close to Seattle. It's light, bright with architectural flair! From the Great room to the Dining & Recreational Rooms enjoy walls of windows ideal for entertaining - open the French doors for summertime BBQs in the courtyard patio. Home is occupied -- please do not disturb the current residents.

Please note that smoking is not permitted; small dog with additional pet deposit. Contact Teresa Simanton at 206-715-6404, or simanton@comcast.net for more information.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5770400)