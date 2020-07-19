All apartments in Woodinville
Find more places like 13207 NE 201st Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodinville, WA
/
13207 NE 201st Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13207 NE 201st Ct

13207 Northeast 201st Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodinville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13207 Northeast 201st Court, Woodinville, WA 98072
Wedge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
Woodinville Bothell 4 bed 2.5 bath. 2 car garage. Fenced yard - 13207 NE 201st Ct, Woodinville, WA 98072. 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 story home in Cul-De-Sac. 1600 square feet. Feels bigger. Fence back court yard. Built 1998. Upgrades. Kitchen features granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, hardwoods floors, oak cabinets, and eating bar off kitchen to dining room. Hardwood floors in entry, hall and kitchen. Balance of home in new beige carpets. 2 car garage [one side is small car] Sliding Glass Door off living room to huge back court yard. Courtyard is cement and brick patio. No grass in back yard. All bedrooms upstairs. Vaulted ceiling in entry. Gas heat, hot water and fireplace. Mini-blinds throughout. Washer/Dryer in closet behind bi-fold doors in upper hall.

Approximate room sizes: Living room 18 ft. by 15 ft. Dining room 12 ft. by 10 ft. first bedroom on left 13 ft. by 10 ft. with 5 ft by 2.5 ft. closet. Middle bedroom14 ft. by 11 ft with 5 ft by 2.5 ft closet. Master bedroom15 ft by 13 ft. with 7 ft. by 5 ft walk-in closet and 4 wire shelves. Sitting area [Room for a desk and computer] at top of stairs 6 ft by 4 ft. Back patio 2 levels: 42 ft by 20 ft and 10 ft by 10 ft. Plus gravel area on south side of home 30 ft. by 8 ft. Garage is 21 ft deep and 18 ft. wide. [One side is compromised by stairs so it is only about 10 ft. deep]

Available: About March 6, 2019. One year lease No Smoking

WE DO NOT ACCEPT COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS [CRTSR]

Applications: $45.00 per adult over 18 years old. Are available on line via our web site at http://wpirealestate.com/resource/rental.

All property information in this ad is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Directions: I-405. East on Highway 522. 1st Woodinville exit. Left onto 132nd AVE NE [Goes over the freeway] Stay straight [It turns into 130th Ave NE. Right at NE 200th Pl., Left at 131st Pl NE [which forces you to go right and then left onto132nd Ave NE. Right onto NE 201st Ct. House on right in Cull-De Sac.

Move in funds: First Months Rent $2,495.00
Last Months Ren $2,495.00 [May be spread with good credit]
Security Deposit $1,800.00
Admin. Fee $50.00
Screen fee $45.00 [$45 per adult]
TOTAL $4,390.00

CONTACT: Roger Schiess at: 206-715-0286
Email: rschiess@wpirealestate.com

WPI Real Estate Services, Inc.
9500 Roosevelt Way NE, Ste 100
Seattle, WA 98115

(RLNE2627230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13207 NE 201st Ct have any available units?
13207 NE 201st Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodinville, WA.
What amenities does 13207 NE 201st Ct have?
Some of 13207 NE 201st Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13207 NE 201st Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13207 NE 201st Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13207 NE 201st Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13207 NE 201st Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodinville.
Does 13207 NE 201st Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13207 NE 201st Ct offers parking.
Does 13207 NE 201st Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13207 NE 201st Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13207 NE 201st Ct have a pool?
No, 13207 NE 201st Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13207 NE 201st Ct have accessible units?
No, 13207 NE 201st Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13207 NE 201st Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13207 NE 201st Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13207 NE 201st Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 13207 NE 201st Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Patagonia Village
14110 NE 179th St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE
Woodinville, WA 98072

Similar Pages

Woodinville 1 BedroomsWoodinville 2 Bedrooms
Woodinville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodinville Apartments with Balconies
Woodinville Apartments with Washer-DryersKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WA
Poulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College