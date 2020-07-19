Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard garage

Woodinville Bothell 4 bed 2.5 bath. 2 car garage. Fenced yard - 13207 NE 201st Ct, Woodinville, WA 98072. 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 story home in Cul-De-Sac. 1600 square feet. Feels bigger. Fence back court yard. Built 1998. Upgrades. Kitchen features granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, hardwoods floors, oak cabinets, and eating bar off kitchen to dining room. Hardwood floors in entry, hall and kitchen. Balance of home in new beige carpets. 2 car garage [one side is small car] Sliding Glass Door off living room to huge back court yard. Courtyard is cement and brick patio. No grass in back yard. All bedrooms upstairs. Vaulted ceiling in entry. Gas heat, hot water and fireplace. Mini-blinds throughout. Washer/Dryer in closet behind bi-fold doors in upper hall.



Approximate room sizes: Living room 18 ft. by 15 ft. Dining room 12 ft. by 10 ft. first bedroom on left 13 ft. by 10 ft. with 5 ft by 2.5 ft. closet. Middle bedroom14 ft. by 11 ft with 5 ft by 2.5 ft closet. Master bedroom15 ft by 13 ft. with 7 ft. by 5 ft walk-in closet and 4 wire shelves. Sitting area [Room for a desk and computer] at top of stairs 6 ft by 4 ft. Back patio 2 levels: 42 ft by 20 ft and 10 ft by 10 ft. Plus gravel area on south side of home 30 ft. by 8 ft. Garage is 21 ft deep and 18 ft. wide. [One side is compromised by stairs so it is only about 10 ft. deep]



Available: About March 6, 2019. One year lease No Smoking



WE DO NOT ACCEPT COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS [CRTSR]



Applications: $45.00 per adult over 18 years old. Are available on line via our web site at http://wpirealestate.com/resource/rental.



All property information in this ad is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



Directions: I-405. East on Highway 522. 1st Woodinville exit. Left onto 132nd AVE NE [Goes over the freeway] Stay straight [It turns into 130th Ave NE. Right at NE 200th Pl., Left at 131st Pl NE [which forces you to go right and then left onto132nd Ave NE. Right onto NE 201st Ct. House on right in Cull-De Sac.



Move in funds: First Months Rent $2,495.00

Last Months Ren $2,495.00 [May be spread with good credit]

Security Deposit $1,800.00

Admin. Fee $50.00

Screen fee $45.00 [$45 per adult]

TOTAL $4,390.00



CONTACT: Roger Schiess at: 206-715-0286

Email: rschiess@wpirealestate.com



