Updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Hidden Glen -

This home is approx. 2,167 sq. ft. and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Situated on a large lot with a fully fenced yard, the home has been beautifully updated and has an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters and a pantry. The master bedroom has an attached 5 piece master bath and walk-in closet. Washer and Dryer included. Outside there is a beautiful patio and outdoor fireplace and garden area. This home is a must see! No Smoking. Pets Negotiable.



3816 16th Avenue Ct. NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335



Rent: $2,495.00/ month

Deposit: $2,395.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult



Available Now

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



