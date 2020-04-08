All apartments in Wollochet
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

3816 16th Avenue Ct. NW

3816 16th Avenue Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3816 16th Avenue Court Northwest, Wollochet, WA 98335

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Hidden Glen -
This home is approx. 2,167 sq. ft. and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Situated on a large lot with a fully fenced yard, the home has been beautifully updated and has an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters and a pantry. The master bedroom has an attached 5 piece master bath and walk-in closet. Washer and Dryer included. Outside there is a beautiful patio and outdoor fireplace and garden area. This home is a must see! No Smoking. Pets Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

3816 16th Avenue Ct. NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent: $2,495.00/ month
Deposit: $2,395.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE5177010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 16th Avenue Ct. NW have any available units?
3816 16th Avenue Ct. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wollochet, WA.
What amenities does 3816 16th Avenue Ct. NW have?
Some of 3816 16th Avenue Ct. NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 16th Avenue Ct. NW currently offering any rent specials?
3816 16th Avenue Ct. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 16th Avenue Ct. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3816 16th Avenue Ct. NW is pet friendly.
Does 3816 16th Avenue Ct. NW offer parking?
No, 3816 16th Avenue Ct. NW does not offer parking.
Does 3816 16th Avenue Ct. NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3816 16th Avenue Ct. NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 16th Avenue Ct. NW have a pool?
No, 3816 16th Avenue Ct. NW does not have a pool.
Does 3816 16th Avenue Ct. NW have accessible units?
No, 3816 16th Avenue Ct. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 16th Avenue Ct. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3816 16th Avenue Ct. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3816 16th Avenue Ct. NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3816 16th Avenue Ct. NW does not have units with air conditioning.

