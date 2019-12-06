Amenities
This 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located on Wollochet Bay. The kitchen offers solid surface counters, lots of counter space, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. The home has an open concept floorplan , vaulted ceilings and has hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Upstairs is the master bedroom with a large walk in closet and attached bathroom. There is a large deck overlooking the bay, perfect for entertaining. There are two ductless heating and cooling units, one in the lower bonus room and one in the master bedroom. Dryer is provided and there are hook ups for the washing machine. This renovated historic waterfront home is a must see! No Smoking and One Cat Negotiable.
3720 East Bay Drive
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Rent: $2,100.00/ month
Deposit: $2,000.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available Now
(253)858-7368
McNally Management
No Dogs Allowed
