Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

3720 East Bay Drive

3720 East Bay Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3720 East Bay Drive Northwest, Wollochet, WA 98335

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
This 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located on Wollochet Bay. The kitchen offers solid surface counters, lots of counter space, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. The home has an open concept floorplan , vaulted ceilings and has hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Upstairs is the master bedroom with a large walk in closet and attached bathroom. There is a large deck overlooking the bay, perfect for entertaining. There are two ductless heating and cooling units, one in the lower bonus room and one in the master bedroom. Dryer is provided and there are hook ups for the washing machine. This renovated historic waterfront home is a must see! No Smoking and One Cat Negotiable.

Rent: $2,100.00/ month
Deposit: $2,000.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 East Bay Drive have any available units?
3720 East Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wollochet, WA.
What amenities does 3720 East Bay Drive have?
Some of 3720 East Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 East Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3720 East Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 East Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3720 East Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3720 East Bay Drive offer parking?
No, 3720 East Bay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3720 East Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 East Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 East Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 3720 East Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3720 East Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 3720 East Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 East Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3720 East Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3720 East Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3720 East Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
