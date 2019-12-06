Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Wonderful Waterfront Home on Wollochet Bay

This 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located on Wollochet Bay. The kitchen offers solid surface counters, lots of counter space, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. The home has an open concept floorplan , vaulted ceilings and has hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Upstairs is the master bedroom with a large walk in closet and attached bathroom. There is a large deck overlooking the bay, perfect for entertaining. There are two ductless heating and cooling units, one in the lower bonus room and one in the master bedroom. Dryer is provided and there are hook ups for the washing machine. This renovated historic waterfront home is a must see! No Smoking and One Cat Negotiable.



www.mcnallymanagement.com



3720 East Bay Drive

Gig Harbor, WA 98335



Rent: $2,100.00/ month

Deposit: $2,000.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available Now

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



No Dogs Allowed



