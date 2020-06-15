All apartments in Wollochet
Wollochet, WA
3621 12th Avenue NW
Last updated June 15 2020

3621 12th Avenue NW

3621 12th Avenue Northwest · (253) 858-7368
Location

3621 12th Avenue Northwest, Wollochet, WA 98335

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3621 12th Avenue NW · Avail. Jul 1

$2,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1810 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3621 12th Avenue NW Available 07/01/20 Updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Point Evans home - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, approx. 1810 sq. ft. home is located in the Point Evans neighborhood and is a must see. There is newer carpet, tile and laminate flooring throughout the home. The kitchen has newer cabinets, solid surface counters and stainless appliances. The bonus room has a gas fireplace and the living room features a wood burning fireplace. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms and a bathroom with tile flooring and vanity. The upstairs master features an updated bathroom with a tile shower and tile floor and updated vanity. The home is situated on nicely landscaped lot. The home includes washer and dryer and a 2 car attached garage, and is located minutes from Hwy 16 access and close to the Cushman trail. No Smoking and One Small Dog is negotiable.

3621 12th Avenue NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent: $2,495.00/ month
Deposit: $2,395.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available July
Currently Occupied
Please call for Information
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4951414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

