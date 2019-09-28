Amenities
Conveniently located off Reid Road and very close to Hwy 16 and Narrows Bridge, this bright 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom, approx.1,388sf home features laminate wood floors throughout, large partially fenced backyard, attached 2 car garage, sunken living room with vaulted ceilings, skylights and a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen features an eating island/bar, dishwasher and a stainless refrigerator. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and master bathroom with double sinks. Front loading washer and dryer provided. Pets are Negotiable. No Smoking Property.
3619 13th Ave Ct NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Rent: $1995.00/month
Deposit: $1895.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease
Available Now
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368
