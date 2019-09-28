Amenities

All One Level 3 bedroom Rambler Home in Point Evans - All One Level 3 bedroom Rambler Home in Point Evans

Conveniently located off Reid Road and very close to Hwy 16 and Narrows Bridge, this bright 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom, approx.1,388sf home features laminate wood floors throughout, large partially fenced backyard, attached 2 car garage, sunken living room with vaulted ceilings, skylights and a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen features an eating island/bar, dishwasher and a stainless refrigerator. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and master bathroom with double sinks. Front loading washer and dryer provided. Pets are Negotiable. No Smoking Property.

www.mcnallymanagement.com



3619 13th Ave Ct NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335



Rent: $1995.00/month

Deposit: $1895.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease



Available Now

Call for appointment

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



(RLNE4305456)