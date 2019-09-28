All apartments in Wollochet
3619 13th Ave Ct NW

3619 13th Avenue Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3619 13th Avenue Court Northwest, Wollochet, WA 98335

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
All One Level 3 bedroom Rambler Home in Point Evans - All One Level 3 bedroom Rambler Home in Point Evans
Conveniently located off Reid Road and very close to Hwy 16 and Narrows Bridge, this bright 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom, approx.1,388sf home features laminate wood floors throughout, large partially fenced backyard, attached 2 car garage, sunken living room with vaulted ceilings, skylights and a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen features an eating island/bar, dishwasher and a stainless refrigerator. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and master bathroom with double sinks. Front loading washer and dryer provided. Pets are Negotiable. No Smoking Property.
www.mcnallymanagement.com

3619 13th Ave Ct NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent: $1995.00/month
Deposit: $1895.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available Now
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

(RLNE4305456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3619 13th Ave Ct NW have any available units?
3619 13th Ave Ct NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wollochet, WA.
What amenities does 3619 13th Ave Ct NW have?
Some of 3619 13th Ave Ct NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3619 13th Ave Ct NW currently offering any rent specials?
3619 13th Ave Ct NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 13th Ave Ct NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3619 13th Ave Ct NW is pet friendly.
Does 3619 13th Ave Ct NW offer parking?
Yes, 3619 13th Ave Ct NW offers parking.
Does 3619 13th Ave Ct NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3619 13th Ave Ct NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 13th Ave Ct NW have a pool?
No, 3619 13th Ave Ct NW does not have a pool.
Does 3619 13th Ave Ct NW have accessible units?
No, 3619 13th Ave Ct NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 13th Ave Ct NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3619 13th Ave Ct NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3619 13th Ave Ct NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3619 13th Ave Ct NW does not have units with air conditioning.
