Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

3421 42nd Ave NW

3421 42nd Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3421 42nd Avenue Northwest, Wollochet, WA 98335

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Pending Application - Private, secluded and peaceful 3 bd, 1 ba, driveway parking with approx. 1,050 SQ FT home with spacious bedrooms, slider to access backyard downstairs, and carpet. The front and backyard offer mature trees and shrubs, 8x20 storage shed and is nicely landscaped.

Rent: $1,795.00
Security Deposit: $1,750.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home is equipped with a new heat pump and A/C. Two pets (cats or dogs) are allowed and subject to approval. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5759893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 42nd Ave NW have any available units?
3421 42nd Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wollochet, WA.
What amenities does 3421 42nd Ave NW have?
Some of 3421 42nd Ave NW's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 42nd Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
3421 42nd Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 42nd Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3421 42nd Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 3421 42nd Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 3421 42nd Ave NW offers parking.
Does 3421 42nd Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 42nd Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 42nd Ave NW have a pool?
No, 3421 42nd Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 3421 42nd Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 3421 42nd Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 42nd Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3421 42nd Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3421 42nd Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3421 42nd Ave NW has units with air conditioning.

