3421 42nd Ave NW

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Pending Application - Private, secluded and peaceful 3 bd, 1 ba, driveway parking with approx. 1,050 SQ FT home with spacious bedrooms, slider to access backyard downstairs, and carpet. The front and backyard offer mature trees and shrubs, 8x20 storage shed and is nicely landscaped.



Rent: $1,795.00

Security Deposit: $1,750.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home is equipped with a new heat pump and A/C. Two pets (cats or dogs) are allowed and subject to approval. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



