2017 Narrows View Circle NW #A101

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Narrows View Circle Condo - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level, ground floor condo is approx. 1339 sq. ft. Featuring open concept living with a large kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space and refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, solid surface electric cooktop and oven included. The living room features a gas fireplace. There are two spacious bedrooms with large closets. Outside is a covered porch overlooking the landscaped property. This unit has an attached garage with extra storage cabinets and an additional parking space. There is a club house with a pool, exercise room and Jacuzzi. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable



www.mcnallymanagement.com



2017 Narrows View Circle - A101

Gig Harbor, WA 98335



Rent: $1,700.00/ month

Deposit: $1,600.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available Now

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



