Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

2017 Narrows View Circle NW #A101

2017 Narrows View Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2017 Narrows View Circle Northwest, Wollochet, WA 98335

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Narrows View Circle Condo - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level, ground floor condo is approx. 1339 sq. ft. Featuring open concept living with a large kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space and refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, solid surface electric cooktop and oven included. The living room features a gas fireplace. There are two spacious bedrooms with large closets. Outside is a covered porch overlooking the landscaped property. This unit has an attached garage with extra storage cabinets and an additional parking space. There is a club house with a pool, exercise room and Jacuzzi. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable

www.mcnallymanagement.com

2017 Narrows View Circle - A101
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent: $1,700.00/ month
Deposit: $1,600.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE5599381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Narrows View Circle NW #A101 have any available units?
2017 Narrows View Circle NW #A101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wollochet, WA.
What amenities does 2017 Narrows View Circle NW #A101 have?
Some of 2017 Narrows View Circle NW #A101's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Narrows View Circle NW #A101 currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Narrows View Circle NW #A101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Narrows View Circle NW #A101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 Narrows View Circle NW #A101 is pet friendly.
Does 2017 Narrows View Circle NW #A101 offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Narrows View Circle NW #A101 offers parking.
Does 2017 Narrows View Circle NW #A101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Narrows View Circle NW #A101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Narrows View Circle NW #A101 have a pool?
Yes, 2017 Narrows View Circle NW #A101 has a pool.
Does 2017 Narrows View Circle NW #A101 have accessible units?
No, 2017 Narrows View Circle NW #A101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Narrows View Circle NW #A101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 Narrows View Circle NW #A101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 Narrows View Circle NW #A101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 Narrows View Circle NW #A101 does not have units with air conditioning.

