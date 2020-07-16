Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:50 AM

349 Apartments for rent in White Center, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for White Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 01:55 AM
1 Unit Available
10607 2nd Place Southwest - E
10607 2nd Pl SW, White Center, WA
1 Bedroom
$650
2380 sqft
Looking for roommate. One room available in a like-new 2016 home. Common amenities include shared kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove range, dish washer, slab countertop), shared living room with TV and shared washer/dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 01:55 AM
1 Unit Available
10040 19th Avenue Southwest
10040 19th Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1440 sqft
2 stories, Single Family House - No shared walls- 1 car garage + ample off street parking. Cute yard! This home has been upgraded with brand new flooring throughout + all fresh paint.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
$
17 Units Available
Riverton-Boulevard Park
Park South
10102 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
937 sqft
Bright units with wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near public transit and minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Many amenities include pool, racquetball court and resident BBQ area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 01:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Arbor Heights
3931 SW 97th St
3931 Southwest 97th Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
630 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new architect designed ADU unit available now! This 2-bedroom -1 bath basement apartment is located in the attractive Fauntleroy neighborhood in West Seattle.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Arbor Heights
10843 35th Ave SW
10843 35th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2210 sqft
10843 35th Ave SW Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Arbor Heights. - Turn key remodeled 2 story Arbor Heights home tucked away atop private driveway above non-arterial part of 35th.

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Arbor Heights
11253 37 Ave SW
11253 37th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1040 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom/1 bath, single story house located just minutes from Lincoln Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
35 Units Available
North Beacon Hill
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,695
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1020 sqft
Our Leasing Office is open! We are operating and offering tours by appointment only. We ask that tours be limited to only 2 people and do require everyone to wear masks.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
13 Units Available
Fairmount Park
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,515
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
973 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
13 Units Available
Columbia City
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the endless amenities at Sonata! The unique Sky Lounge features fire-pits, BBQs, TVs, and lounge seating. The impressive indoor movie theater is the perfect place for movie and game nights.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
6 Units Available
Columbia City
Greenhouse
3701 S Hudson St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
842 sqft
Convenient location within walking distance of popular bars, coffee shops and the Columbia Branch Library. Ample storage is available in the apartments' walk-in closets. Work out in the 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
7 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,441
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
13 Units Available
Delridge
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,449
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1075 sqft
Great location near Harbor Island shops and dining. Units feature full-sized GE washer and dryer, skyline views and private decks. Community has a rooftop deck, fitness center and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
14 Units Available
Genesee
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
968 sqft
Stylish architecture meets comfort with these apartments featuring granite countertops, fully-fitted kitchen range, and walk-in closets. Just off Fauntleroy Way SW, community benefits include clubhouse, parking, gym, and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly environment with elevator service.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
26 Units Available
Brighton
Assembly118
4200 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,533
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,434
1042 sqft
Feel pampered with classy amenities like the sky lounge, sundeck and resident garden. Pet parks on the rooftop and near the property. Sun out at Othello Park nearby. Apartments with sweeping windows and full-size washers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
19 Units Available
Fairmount Park
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
942 sqft
Close to the West Seattle Stadium, Seattle City Park, West Seattle Family YMCA, Trader Joe's, and Jefferson Square Mall. A Built Green building.Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location with a Penthouse Lounge, new firepit area, energy-efficient appliances, and private underground parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
18 Units Available
Delridge
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Brighton
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,224
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
5 Units Available
Genesee
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,420
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury one- and two-bed apartments just one block from West Seattle Junction business district. Close to shops, restaurants, farmers market and nightlife. Modern kitchens, gated secure car park, bike racks, fitness center, dog wash station.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 01:50 AM
$
7 Units Available
Genesee
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,483
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,694
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,623
984 sqft
Located in sought-after West Seattle and with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, these stylish apartments have great community amenities including parking, a 24-hour gym and residents' clubhouse. Rooms feature stainless steel finishing and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Genesee
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,418
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1015 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments with full-size washers and dryers, oversized closets, expansive windows for maximum natural lighting, and energy-efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
8 Units Available
Thorndyke
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,375
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Genesee
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,522
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1027 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location, with a rooftop deck with Puget Sound views, pet washing station, 24-hour fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
17 Units Available
Genesee
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,371
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1033 sqft
West Seattle charm, with convenient access to Downtown via W Seattle Bridge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters, and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with perks: 24-hr gym, games room, garage, fire pit, and more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
24 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,515
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1108 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
City Guide for White Center, WA

"White Center had the reputation of being just outside the boundary of the civilized world." White Center poet, Richard Hugo (1923-1982)

White Center, a 2.5 square-mile community in Seattle's tightly packed southside, is proof that not every fight (or competition for that matter) has to be settled with a fight. In 1918, two eager investors made a coin toss that would ultimately decide a part of Seattle's future. George White and his pal Hiram Green agreed to toss for the right to name the small growing neighborhood. During a time when a trolley car route defined the success of an outlying neighborhood, being able to claim the namesake of a new community was an important stamp of notoriety for a real estate developer. But being gentlemen and wise investors, White and Green kept to civil discourse and flipped for the choice. George White won the coin toss and ceremoniously named the semi-rural area White Center. He also managed to route the Seattle trolley past its doors, which effectively put White Center on the proverbial real estate map. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in White Center, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for White Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

