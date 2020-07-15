/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:17 PM
114 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in White Center, WA
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
10040 19th Avenue Southwest
10040 19th Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1440 sqft
2 stories, Single Family House - No shared walls- 1 car garage + ample off street parking. Cute yard! This home has been upgraded with brand new flooring throughout + all fresh paint.
Results within 1 mile of White Center
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Arbor Heights
10843 35th Ave SW
10843 35th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2210 sqft
10843 35th Ave SW Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Arbor Heights. - Turn key remodeled 2 story Arbor Heights home tucked away atop private driveway above non-arterial part of 35th.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Arbor Heights
11253 37 Ave SW
11253 37th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1040 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom/1 bath, single story house located just minutes from Lincoln Park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
13045 6th Ave S
13045 6th Avenue South, Burien, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1450 sqft
Burien - 3 Bedroom 1 & 3/4 bath with a large finished lower unit - Huge 3 Bedroom 1 & 3/4 bath with a large finished lower unit. This conveniently located home is a stones throw from Highway 99, Highway 509, downtown Burien, and downtown Seattle.
Results within 5 miles of White Center
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
8 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1293 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
18 Units Available
Delridge
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St, Burien, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
858 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 5, 99, 405, 509 and 599. Luxury community includes pool, playground and gym. Units feature air conditioning, microwave, laundry and patio/balcony.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Alki Point
3419 61st Ave SW
3419 61st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
West Seattle, Alki/Admiral, 4Bd/ 1.5 BA Single Family Home. Close to Beach Drive and Alki - This Charming 4 Bed 1.5 Bath home is conveniently located close to Alki beach.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Dunlap
9201 Spear Place South
9201 Spear Place South, Seattle, WA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant and spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental located in the very walkable Dunlap neighborhood in Seattle, just minutes of commute
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairmount Park
5926 California Ave SW Unit C
5926 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
Virtual Tour Available - Vibrant West Seattle Townhome with Vaulted Ceilings - Available to tour in person after July 1st! To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Genesee
4147 40th AVE SW
4147 40th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2460 sqft
FaceTime Tours Available - Beautiful Home Minutes from Alki Beach + Microsoft Shuttle Bus - TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING in person or via FaceTime please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Delridge
7519 11th Avenue Southwest
7519 11th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1276 sqft
Light, bright, and fresh! Everything about this charming Riverview rambler is designed to maximize light.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Alki Point
4029 Beach DR SW
4029 Beach Drive Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
800 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Alki Living, work/live or office space - Property Id: 94361 Residential, work/live/ office space: 800sf, 3brd, 3/4 bath. Small kitchenet, Washer/Dryer, walk out door to private lawn on the water.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Alki Point
2508 57th AVE SW
2508 57th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
2380 sqft
Alki Beach View- Amazing 3 Bedroom Home - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/3712f2f0a1 This is where luxury meets chic! Come and see what the hype is all about in one of Seattle's hottest neighborhoods.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Thorndyke
4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188
4811 South 150th Street, Tukwila, WA
Lease this custom built home with a farmhouse charm located on a large open secluded lot in Tukwilla. Perfect for entertaining and comfortable living.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Genesee
4108 SW 46th Street
4108 46th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1780 sqft
4108 SW 46th Street Available 08/01/20 West Seattle Home - Available 8/1! Perfectly located in West Seattle, resting between the Alaska Junction and the Admiral District, sits this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom home.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Brighton
4804 S Frontenac St
4804 South Frontenac Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2040 sqft
4804 S Frontenac St Available 08/01/20 Othello Station & S. Brighton Beach Area 3BD /2BA Immaculate Single Family Home!! - Remodeled and Updated. Open Floor Plan. Full sized kitchen w/ stainless appliances and white maple cabinets.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
South Beacon Hill
3725 S Cloverdale St
3725 South Cloverdale Street, Seattle, WA
Available Now! Completely renovated home with new paint, flooring, windows and much more. The first level includes open living room with new hardwood floors and tons of natural light.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Delridge
4753 Delridge Way SW
4753 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1570 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome In Delridge Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Baker
3638 Courtland Pl S #A
3638 Courtland Place South, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1233 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This gorgeous, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Gatewood
6742 37th Ave SW
6742 37th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
West Seattle 4 Bed / 2 Bath - English Tudor SFH in Quiet Gatewood Hill Neighborhood!!! - This home has just been updated! Hardwood floors, fresh paint, and new appliances. Peek-A-Boo views of Downtown Seattle and Olympics.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Mid-Beacon Hill
5335 16th ave S
5335 16th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1510 sqft
Welcoming and Cozy 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Home in Seattle! - Schedule your tour today! https://showdigs.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beacon Hill
1929 S Waite St
1929 South Waite Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1830 sqft
3br - For Rent on North Beacon Hill 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath with basement (N.
