Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

984 SW 96th PL

984 Southwest 96th Place · No Longer Available
Location

984 Southwest 96th Place, White Center, WA 98106

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
984 SW 96th PL Available 04/10/20 Fantastic New Townhome with Vaulted Ceilings - Fantastic New Townhome with Vaulted Ceilings

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in West Seattle, located in the brand-new master planned "Greenbridge" community. This neighborhood features new parks, a library, community center, nearby restaurants, shopping and easy transit access! A very walkable community! 10 min drive to downtown Seattle.

As you enter this lovely home, you will see a cozy living room and dining room area with lots of natural light and an electric fireplace. There is also a wall-mounted TV with built-in Bose surround sound system. The spacious kitchen has granite counters, a gas range, new stainless-steel appliances, and fine wood cabinets. There is a small porch / outdoor living room and yard right off of the kitchen for all of your dining and entertaining needs. Hardwood laminate floors and vaulted ceilings throughout. Two large closets off of the kitchen are great for storage and you'll love the "technology nook" for charging up and multi-tasking.

The second floor features a master bedroom with huge windows, large closet, vaulted ceilings, and an ensuite bathroom. Two additional rooms on the same floor feature similar high ceilings, hardwood laminate floors, and great closet space. One bedroom features a wall-mounted TV. Upstairs also features new large capacity washer and drier with a steam option.

This is a pet friendly property, as is the neighborhood. On-site parking for one car with additional easy on-street parking. Electric heat and a new water heater. Built in 2015. It is a fantastic area and is conveniently located. Easy I-5 and 99 access! Bus routes: 120 - H Line Express and 113 to Downtown. Available April 10th. $2550/month

Schedule a Viewing and view our Rental Criteria / Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com under "Rentals" / "Available Rentals". All emails and calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18, (refundable if not accepted.)
- Security Deposit of one month's rent and first and last month's rent is
required to move in. The security deposit and last month's rent can be prorated if necessary.

- 12-month minimum lease required, 18 month preferred.
- All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
- Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent of $50 will apply. Pet will need to be registered at https://www.petscreening.com/referral/S5W21EWGAlgn

(RLNE4523831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 984 SW 96th PL have any available units?
984 SW 96th PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Center, WA.
What amenities does 984 SW 96th PL have?
Some of 984 SW 96th PL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 984 SW 96th PL currently offering any rent specials?
984 SW 96th PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 984 SW 96th PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 984 SW 96th PL is pet friendly.
Does 984 SW 96th PL offer parking?
Yes, 984 SW 96th PL offers parking.
Does 984 SW 96th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 984 SW 96th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 984 SW 96th PL have a pool?
No, 984 SW 96th PL does not have a pool.
Does 984 SW 96th PL have accessible units?
No, 984 SW 96th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 984 SW 96th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 984 SW 96th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 984 SW 96th PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 984 SW 96th PL does not have units with air conditioning.
