Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking

984 SW 96th PL Available 04/10/20 Fantastic New Townhome with Vaulted Ceilings - Fantastic New Townhome with Vaulted Ceilings



Beautiful 3-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in West Seattle, located in the brand-new master planned "Greenbridge" community. This neighborhood features new parks, a library, community center, nearby restaurants, shopping and easy transit access! A very walkable community! 10 min drive to downtown Seattle.



As you enter this lovely home, you will see a cozy living room and dining room area with lots of natural light and an electric fireplace. There is also a wall-mounted TV with built-in Bose surround sound system. The spacious kitchen has granite counters, a gas range, new stainless-steel appliances, and fine wood cabinets. There is a small porch / outdoor living room and yard right off of the kitchen for all of your dining and entertaining needs. Hardwood laminate floors and vaulted ceilings throughout. Two large closets off of the kitchen are great for storage and you'll love the "technology nook" for charging up and multi-tasking.



The second floor features a master bedroom with huge windows, large closet, vaulted ceilings, and an ensuite bathroom. Two additional rooms on the same floor feature similar high ceilings, hardwood laminate floors, and great closet space. One bedroom features a wall-mounted TV. Upstairs also features new large capacity washer and drier with a steam option.



This is a pet friendly property, as is the neighborhood. On-site parking for one car with additional easy on-street parking. Electric heat and a new water heater. Built in 2015. It is a fantastic area and is conveniently located. Easy I-5 and 99 access! Bus routes: 120 - H Line Express and 113 to Downtown. Available April 10th. $2550/month



Schedule a Viewing and view our Rental Criteria / Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com under "Rentals" / "Available Rentals". All emails and calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.



- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18, (refundable if not accepted.)

- Security Deposit of one month's rent and first and last month's rent is

required to move in. The security deposit and last month's rent can be prorated if necessary.



- 12-month minimum lease required, 18 month preferred.

- All utilities are tenants responsibilities.

- Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent of $50 will apply. Pet will need to be registered at https://www.petscreening.com/referral/S5W21EWGAlgn



(RLNE4523831)