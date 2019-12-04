All apartments in White Center
231 SW 114th Street
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

231 SW 114th Street

231 Southwest 114th Street · No Longer Available
Location

231 Southwest 114th Street, White Center, WA 98146

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
North Burien Rambler - 3 bedrooms 1 bath with fenced yard. Available NOW! - Welcome home to this nicely remodeled Burien rambler home. The property is completely fenced, you enter this mature neighborhood and find good parking and a carport for the home. Enter the living room with hard floor surfaces through out the home. Vaulted wood ceilings and a real coat closet and a fireplace are nice! Open floor plan for the kitchen, dining and living area. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and great cabinet space, window looking out to the back yard area. The dining room opens out to the covered back deck area for BBQ's and entertaining. There is a large fenced yard area. The three bedrooms all have hard wood surfaces and new paint. Remodeled bathroom with a nice tiled shower and good space. This home is a must see property. Please drive by the location and if you like the area lets set up a tour of the property. Call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 or Dawnette - 253-261-7154 to view this lovely home.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking, pets considered case by case Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 or 18 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE5295513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 SW 114th Street have any available units?
231 SW 114th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Center, WA.
What amenities does 231 SW 114th Street have?
Some of 231 SW 114th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 SW 114th Street currently offering any rent specials?
231 SW 114th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 SW 114th Street pet-friendly?
No, 231 SW 114th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Center.
Does 231 SW 114th Street offer parking?
Yes, 231 SW 114th Street offers parking.
Does 231 SW 114th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 SW 114th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 SW 114th Street have a pool?
No, 231 SW 114th Street does not have a pool.
Does 231 SW 114th Street have accessible units?
No, 231 SW 114th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 231 SW 114th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 SW 114th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 SW 114th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 SW 114th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

