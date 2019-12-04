231 SW 114th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters carport recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

North Burien Rambler - 3 bedrooms 1 bath with fenced yard. Available NOW! - Welcome home to this nicely remodeled Burien rambler home. The property is completely fenced, you enter this mature neighborhood and find good parking and a carport for the home. Enter the living room with hard floor surfaces through out the home. Vaulted wood ceilings and a real coat closet and a fireplace are nice! Open floor plan for the kitchen, dining and living area. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and great cabinet space, window looking out to the back yard area. The dining room opens out to the covered back deck area for BBQ's and entertaining. There is a large fenced yard area. The three bedrooms all have hard wood surfaces and new paint. Remodeled bathroom with a nice tiled shower and good space. This home is a must see property. Please drive by the location and if you like the area lets set up a tour of the property. Call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 or Dawnette - 253-261-7154 to view this lovely home.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking, pets considered case by case Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 or 18 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE5295513)