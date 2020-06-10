All apartments in West Side Highway
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:41 PM

125 Mission Road

125 Mission Road · (360) 200-0705
Location

125 Mission Road, West Side Highway, WA 98626

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1325 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex with attached single car garage located in Lexington. Hardwood floors downstairs. Open living room and kitchen with small dining area. Range, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. Private patio off kitchen. Large master bedroom with two closets one being a walk-in. Laundry hook-ups. Must see!!

Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.

No pets!!

Sqft is approx.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

