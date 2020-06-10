125 Mission Road.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex with attached single car garage located in Lexington. Hardwood floors downstairs. Open living room and kitchen with small dining area. Range, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. Private patio off kitchen. Large master bedroom with two closets one being a walk-in. Laundry hook-ups. Must see!!



Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.



No pets!!



Sqft is approx.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.