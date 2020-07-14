All apartments in Wenatchee
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Riverside 9

895 Riverside Dr · (509) 309-0037
Location

895 Riverside Dr, Wenatchee, WA 98801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit H203 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit H310 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit C237 · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit C233 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit F374 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit F267 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverside 9.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
e-payments
hot tub
smoke-free community
If you’re looking for luxury living in the Wenatchee area, you're going to fall in love with the stunning apartments and resort-style amenities that Riverside 9 Apartment Homes has to offer. This five-star, pet-friendly apartment community combines modern architecture and design with waterfront views and incredible amenities that you won't find in a traditional apartment community. If you’re seeking an apartment in Wenatchee, WA, be sure to check us out.

Riverside 9 prides itself on our waterfront luxury apartments that make a statement. With open-concept floor plans, a variety of different layouts and studio, one, and two-bedroom options, it is easy to find an apartment that perfectly suits your lifestyle. Start your day making breakfast in the gourmet kitchen, complete with energy-efficient appliances, expansive counter space, and custom cabinets. Large sinks and a whisper-quiet dishwasher make it easy to keep your kitchen organized, and an elevated breakfast bar creates a casual pl

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $28 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $30/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverside 9 have any available units?
Riverside 9 has 9 units available starting at $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Riverside 9 have?
Some of Riverside 9's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverside 9 currently offering any rent specials?
Riverside 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverside 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverside 9 is pet friendly.
Does Riverside 9 offer parking?
Yes, Riverside 9 offers parking.
Does Riverside 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Riverside 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverside 9 have a pool?
Yes, Riverside 9 has a pool.
Does Riverside 9 have accessible units?
Yes, Riverside 9 has accessible units.
Does Riverside 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverside 9 has units with dishwashers.
Does Riverside 9 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Riverside 9 has units with air conditioning.
