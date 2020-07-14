Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport e-payments hot tub smoke-free community

If you’re looking for luxury living in the Wenatchee area, you're going to fall in love with the stunning apartments and resort-style amenities that Riverside 9 Apartment Homes has to offer. This five-star, pet-friendly apartment community combines modern architecture and design with waterfront views and incredible amenities that you won't find in a traditional apartment community. If you’re seeking an apartment in Wenatchee, WA, be sure to check us out.



Riverside 9 prides itself on our waterfront luxury apartments that make a statement. With open-concept floor plans, a variety of different layouts and studio, one, and two-bedroom options, it is easy to find an apartment that perfectly suits your lifestyle. Start your day making breakfast in the gourmet kitchen, complete with energy-efficient appliances, expansive counter space, and custom cabinets. Large sinks and a whisper-quiet dishwasher make it easy to keep your kitchen organized, and an elevated breakfast bar creates a casual pl