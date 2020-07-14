Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access cats allowed lobby online portal smoke-free community

If you’re looking for an apartment in Wenatchee, WA, that’s unique and stylish, you'll love 600 Riverside Apartment Homes. Our prime location on the west coast of the Columbia River provides access to the many enjoyable shopping, dining, and entertainment options in and around our beautiful community.



At 600 Riverside, choose from several one and two-bedroom apartments to find the perfect place to fit your lifestyle. In the kitchen, you'll enjoy sleek marble countertops, slate-black or stainless-steel appliances, elegant cabinetry, a deep double sink, and designer lighting. You'll appreciate special touches in your apartment like the vaulted ceilings, modern flooring, an in-home office, and the convenience of having a full-size washer and dryer right in your own home. The wide windows invite in plenty of natural light, and your spacious living room will flow onto your own private patio or balcony where you can enjoy the fresh air and perhaps views of the river and surrounding mount