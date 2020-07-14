All apartments in Wenatchee
Wenatchee, WA
600 Riverside
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

600 Riverside

Open Now until 6pm
615 Piere St · (509) 738-1368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Wenatchee
Apartments with Parking
Location

615 Piere St, Wenatchee, WA 98801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 600 Riverside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
If you’re looking for an apartment in Wenatchee, WA, that’s unique and stylish, you'll love 600 Riverside Apartment Homes. Our prime location on the west coast of the Columbia River provides access to the many enjoyable shopping, dining, and entertainment options in and around our beautiful community.

At 600 Riverside, choose from several one and two-bedroom apartments to find the perfect place to fit your lifestyle. In the kitchen, you'll enjoy sleek marble countertops, slate-black or stainless-steel appliances, elegant cabinetry, a deep double sink, and designer lighting. You'll appreciate special touches in your apartment like the vaulted ceilings, modern flooring, an in-home office, and the convenience of having a full-size washer and dryer right in your own home. The wide windows invite in plenty of natural light, and your spacious living room will flow onto your own private patio or balcony where you can enjoy the fresh air and perhaps views of the river and surrounding mount

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions may apply.
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Riverside have any available units?
600 Riverside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wenatchee, WA.
What amenities does 600 Riverside have?
Some of 600 Riverside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Riverside currently offering any rent specials?
600 Riverside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Riverside pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Riverside is pet friendly.
Does 600 Riverside offer parking?
Yes, 600 Riverside offers parking.
Does 600 Riverside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Riverside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Riverside have a pool?
Yes, 600 Riverside has a pool.
Does 600 Riverside have accessible units?
Yes, 600 Riverside has accessible units.
Does 600 Riverside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Riverside has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Riverside have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 600 Riverside has units with air conditioning.
