10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex)

Freshly remodeled, Upper Unit 2 Bedroom, ¾ bath Apartment - This upper unit is approx. 977 sq. ft and offers 2 bedrooms and a ¾ bathroom. This unit has been freshly updated. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, and microwave. There are new laminate floors and fresh paint. The unit offers lots of natural light. One parking space in shared garage, and window A/C unit along with cadet heat. Water/Garbage Included. No Pets and No Smoking.



10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Level of Duplex)

Gig Harbor, WA 98329



Rent: $1,200.00/ month

Deposit: $1,100.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available Now

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



No Pets Allowed



