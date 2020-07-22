All apartments in Wauna
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex)

10209 Creviston Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

10209 Creviston Dr NW, Wauna, WA 98329

Amenities

Freshly remodeled, Upper Unit 2 Bedroom, ¾ bath Apartment - This upper unit is approx. 977 sq. ft and offers 2 bedrooms and a ¾ bathroom. This unit has been freshly updated. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, and microwave. There are new laminate floors and fresh paint. The unit offers lots of natural light. One parking space in shared garage, and window A/C unit along with cadet heat. Water/Garbage Included. No Pets and No Smoking.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Level of Duplex)
Gig Harbor, WA 98329

Rent: $1,200.00/ month
Deposit: $1,100.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5668855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) have any available units?
10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wauna, WA.
What amenities does 10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) have?
Some of 10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex)'s amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) currently offering any rent specials?
10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) pet-friendly?
No, 10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wauna.
Does 10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) offer parking?
Yes, 10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) offers parking.
Does 10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) have a pool?
No, 10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) does not have a pool.
Does 10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) have accessible units?
No, 10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) does not have accessible units.
Does 10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) have units with dishwashers?
No, 10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10209 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) has units with air conditioning.
