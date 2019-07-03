All apartments in Waller
7117 44th Avenue E
7117 44th Avenue E

7117 44th Avenue East · No Longer Available
7117 44th Avenue East, Waller, WA 98443
Waller

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath rambler! Everything conveniently located on the same level! Complete with 1,142 sqft of living space, a fireplace and large fenced yard! Minutes from local freeways for easy commuting and travel! Email or call our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step up to this great home and into the living room anchored in a cozy brick fireplace and large window for added natural light. The lovely kitchen features wood cabinets, eat-in dining area and tons of built-in storage. Just around the corner are the 2 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath. The laundry is all ready to go with washer and dryer hookups. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, security deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7117 44th Avenue E have any available units?
7117 44th Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waller, WA.
What amenities does 7117 44th Avenue E have?
Some of 7117 44th Avenue E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7117 44th Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
7117 44th Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7117 44th Avenue E pet-friendly?
Yes, 7117 44th Avenue E is pet friendly.
Does 7117 44th Avenue E offer parking?
No, 7117 44th Avenue E does not offer parking.
Does 7117 44th Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7117 44th Avenue E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7117 44th Avenue E have a pool?
Yes, 7117 44th Avenue E has a pool.
Does 7117 44th Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 7117 44th Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 7117 44th Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7117 44th Avenue E has units with dishwashers.
Does 7117 44th Avenue E have units with air conditioning?
No, 7117 44th Avenue E does not have units with air conditioning.
