7117 44th Avenue E

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath rambler! Everything conveniently located on the same level! Complete with 1,142 sqft of living space, a fireplace and large fenced yard! Minutes from local freeways for easy commuting and travel! Email or call our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step up to this great home and into the living room anchored in a cozy brick fireplace and large window for added natural light. The lovely kitchen features wood cabinets, eat-in dining area and tons of built-in storage. Just around the corner are the 2 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath. The laundry is all ready to go with washer and dryer hookups. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, security deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due at move in.