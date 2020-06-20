All apartments in Walla Walla
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

803 S 2nd Ave

803 South 2nd Avenue · (509) 526-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Walla Walla
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

803 South 2nd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 803 S 2nd Ave · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2796 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
803 S 2nd *Two-Story Craftsman with Fenced Backyard, Lots of Storage, Close to Downtown* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT SKING@WINDERMERE.COM

Beautiful Craftsman style 2-story home close to downtown Walla Walla, built in 1921 with many improvements including newer cabinets and bathroom showers. Home features central AC, gas heat, washer and dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances: fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Home also includes home security system equipment (optional service that tenant would pay for), a front covered Craftsman-style porch and a very private, fenced, backyard and patio. Great area in the backyard for entertaining! Home includes an unfinished basement with lots of area for storage and area for wine storage. Single car garage with manual door. Tenant responsible for power, water/sewer/garbage, gas and yard care. Pets negotiable, no students.

Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com

Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.

WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.

(RLNE5805403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 S 2nd Ave have any available units?
803 S 2nd Ave has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 803 S 2nd Ave have?
Some of 803 S 2nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 S 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
803 S 2nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 S 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 803 S 2nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walla Walla.
Does 803 S 2nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 803 S 2nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 803 S 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 S 2nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 S 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 803 S 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 803 S 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 803 S 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 803 S 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 S 2nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 803 S 2nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 803 S 2nd Ave has units with air conditioning.
