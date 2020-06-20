803 S 2nd Ave

Amenities

803 S 2nd *Two-Story Craftsman with Fenced Backyard, Lots of Storage, Close to Downtown* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT SKING@WINDERMERE.COM



Beautiful Craftsman style 2-story home close to downtown Walla Walla, built in 1921 with many improvements including newer cabinets and bathroom showers. Home features central AC, gas heat, washer and dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances: fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Home also includes home security system equipment (optional service that tenant would pay for), a front covered Craftsman-style porch and a very private, fenced, backyard and patio. Great area in the backyard for entertaining! Home includes an unfinished basement with lots of area for storage and area for wine storage. Single car garage with manual door. Tenant responsible for power, water/sewer/garbage, gas and yard care. Pets negotiable, no students.



