Walla Walla, WA
6 Boyer Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

6 Boyer Dr

6 Boyer Drive · (509) 525-1040
Walla Walla
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

6 Boyer Drive, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Boyer Dr · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home on Corner Lot - This beautifully remodeled home is in great condition. The hardwood and tile flooring throughout the main areas, as well as new tile and stainless steel appliances give a fresh and clean feel. There is a ton of built-in storage space throughout the entire house, as well as a garage-style storage shed outside. Washer and dryer hookups are available in a generous laundry area off the kitchen. Outside is a patio, perfect for entertaining, and even a raised bed for a potential small garden space!

The property is only a couple minutes from the Eastgate Lions Park, as well as Mill Creek and its extensive network of walking trails, and Pioneer Park in the other direction with its aviary and wide open spaces. It is a few blocks away from some of Walla Walla’s classic dining (Phoumy's Thai Cuisine, La Ramada Mexican Family restaurant, and Green Lantern). Access to Hwy 12 is just 5 minutes away, which opens up plenty of other opportunities in the community. If you’re looking for close airport access, it’s less than 10 minutes away with reasonably priced flights to Seattle.

Pursuing higher education? Students are welcome to become part of this quiet and respectful community. Whitman College is only 3-4 minutes away, Walla Walla Community College is a 6-7 minute drive, and Walla Walla University is 13-14 minutes away.

Welcome Home Properties strives to offer the best in home options throughout Walla Walla and College Place. We provide clean homes with reliable maintenance solutions. All of our properties are completely smoke free, which creates a pleasant and quality atmosphere. All apartments are available for rent on a nondiscriminatory basis.

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of this residence! $38 application fee, apply here --> www.welcomehps.com

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Boyer Dr have any available units?
6 Boyer Dr has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Boyer Dr have?
Some of 6 Boyer Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Boyer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6 Boyer Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Boyer Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6 Boyer Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walla Walla.
Does 6 Boyer Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6 Boyer Dr does offer parking.
Does 6 Boyer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Boyer Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Boyer Dr have a pool?
No, 6 Boyer Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6 Boyer Dr have accessible units?
No, 6 Boyer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Boyer Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Boyer Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Boyer Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Boyer Dr has units with air conditioning.
