6 Boyer Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home on Corner Lot - This beautifully remodeled home is in great condition. The hardwood and tile flooring throughout the main areas, as well as new tile and stainless steel appliances give a fresh and clean feel. There is a ton of built-in storage space throughout the entire house, as well as a garage-style storage shed outside. Washer and dryer hookups are available in a generous laundry area off the kitchen. Outside is a patio, perfect for entertaining, and even a raised bed for a potential small garden space!



The property is only a couple minutes from the Eastgate Lions Park, as well as Mill Creek and its extensive network of walking trails, and Pioneer Park in the other direction with its aviary and wide open spaces. It is a few blocks away from some of Walla Walla’s classic dining (Phoumy's Thai Cuisine, La Ramada Mexican Family restaurant, and Green Lantern). Access to Hwy 12 is just 5 minutes away, which opens up plenty of other opportunities in the community. If you’re looking for close airport access, it’s less than 10 minutes away with reasonably priced flights to Seattle.



Pursuing higher education? Students are welcome to become part of this quiet and respectful community. Whitman College is only 3-4 minutes away, Walla Walla Community College is a 6-7 minute drive, and Walla Walla University is 13-14 minutes away.



Welcome Home Properties strives to offer the best in home options throughout Walla Walla and College Place. We provide clean homes with reliable maintenance solutions. All of our properties are completely smoke free, which creates a pleasant and quality atmosphere. All apartments are available for rent on a nondiscriminatory basis.



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of this residence! $38 application fee, apply here --> www.welcomehps.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5824046)