9208 Southwest Harbor Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fire pit furnished

Waterfront and Burton Loop, all in 1 quintessential Vashon Island Cabin!!

Cozy, newly updated cabin with 1 bedroom 1 bath on main floor and upper level loft space which could be used as an additional bedroom, office or play area. Newly updated kitchen with retro styling and open and inviting living room space. Large north facing deck overlooking Quartermaster Harbor. Front row seats to the Vashon Island fireworks! Newly built Gazebo with firepit. Short walk to Jensen point where you can put in your boats! Wooded and private, on 2/3rds an acre of land. Furnished home. No pets.



Contact for virtual viewing or questions concerning the listing:



Jan Neutz, Property Manager

VMI Property Management

jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com

206-463-4864