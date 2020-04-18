All apartments in Vashon
Home
/
Vashon, WA
/
9208 Southwest Harbor Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:59 PM

9208 Southwest Harbor Drive

9208 Southwest Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9208 Southwest Harbor Drive, Vashon, WA 98070
Vashon

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fire pit
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Waterfront and Burton Loop, all in 1 quintessential Vashon Island Cabin!!
Cozy, newly updated cabin with 1 bedroom 1 bath on main floor and upper level loft space which could be used as an additional bedroom, office or play area. Newly updated kitchen with retro styling and open and inviting living room space. Large north facing deck overlooking Quartermaster Harbor. Front row seats to the Vashon Island fireworks! Newly built Gazebo with firepit. Short walk to Jensen point where you can put in your boats! Wooded and private, on 2/3rds an acre of land. Furnished home. No pets.

Contact for virtual viewing or questions concerning the listing:

Jan Neutz, Property Manager
VMI Property Management
jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com
206-463-4864

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9208 Southwest Harbor Drive have any available units?
9208 Southwest Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vashon, WA.
What amenities does 9208 Southwest Harbor Drive have?
Some of 9208 Southwest Harbor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9208 Southwest Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9208 Southwest Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9208 Southwest Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9208 Southwest Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vashon.
Does 9208 Southwest Harbor Drive offer parking?
No, 9208 Southwest Harbor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9208 Southwest Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9208 Southwest Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9208 Southwest Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 9208 Southwest Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9208 Southwest Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 9208 Southwest Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9208 Southwest Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9208 Southwest Harbor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9208 Southwest Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9208 Southwest Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

