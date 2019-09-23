All apartments in Vashon
Last updated September 23 2019 at 4:25 AM

6433 Southwest Luana Beach Road

6433 Southwest Luana Beach Road · No Longer Available
Location

6433 Southwest Luana Beach Road, Vashon, WA 98070
Vashon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Maury Island 2 bed 2 bath on quiet and secluded 1 acre property. Open living room/ dining room space with cozy wood stove. Updated kitchen with connection to outdoor dining space. Master suite upstairs with additional wood stove and deck. Downstairs bedroom and bath and spacious laundry area. 2 car garage and plenty of room for gardening or outdoor fun. Cats OK and small dogs negotiable. No large dogs.

Available July 1, 2019.

See our website for rental criteria and for online application:
https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com

Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:

Jan Neutz, Property Manager
VMI Property Management
jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com
206-463-4864 (voice)
206-550-2061 (voice and text)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

