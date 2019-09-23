6433 Southwest Luana Beach Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Maury Island 2 bed 2 bath on quiet and secluded 1 acre property. Open living room/ dining room space with cozy wood stove. Updated kitchen with connection to outdoor dining space. Master suite upstairs with additional wood stove and deck. Downstairs bedroom and bath and spacious laundry area. 2 car garage and plenty of room for gardening or outdoor fun. Cats OK and small dogs negotiable. No large dogs.



Available July 1, 2019.



