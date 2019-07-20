27530 Sandy Shores Drive SW

Amenities

Make this exquisitely comfortable, furnished, waterfront view home your home for 9 months! Amazing 180 degree views of Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier from living room, kitchen, master bedroom and expansive deck! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths all on 1 level. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and well appointed kitchen joining with dining room. Russian fireplace in living and dining spaces will keep you cozy and warm during the winter months! Master bedroom ensuite with its own private bath. Stairs to beach will lead you to miles of beach to explore! 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Home comes furnished and is available for 10 months: September 4 2018 - June 30 2019. Pets Negotiable.



See our website for rental criteria and for online application:

https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com



Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:



VMI Property Management

jan.neutz@gmail.com

206-463-4864 (voice)

206-550-2061 (voice or text)