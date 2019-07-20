All apartments in Vashon
Vashon, WA
27530 Sandy Shores Drive SW
Last updated July 20 2019 at 5:06 AM

27530 Sandy Shores Drive SW

27530 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

27530 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest, Vashon, WA 98070
Vashon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Make this exquisitely comfortable, furnished, waterfront view home your home for 9 months! Amazing 180 degree views of Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier from living room, kitchen, master bedroom and expansive deck! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths all on 1 level. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and well appointed kitchen joining with dining room. Russian fireplace in living and dining spaces will keep you cozy and warm during the winter months! Master bedroom ensuite with its own private bath. Stairs to beach will lead you to miles of beach to explore! 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Home comes furnished and is available for 10 months: September 4 2018 - June 30 2019. Pets Negotiable.

See our website for rental criteria and for online application:
https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com

Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:

VMI Property Management
jan.neutz@gmail.com
206-463-4864 (voice)
206-550-2061 (voice or text)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27530 Sandy Shores Drive SW have any available units?
27530 Sandy Shores Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vashon, WA.
What amenities does 27530 Sandy Shores Drive SW have?
Some of 27530 Sandy Shores Drive SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27530 Sandy Shores Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
27530 Sandy Shores Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27530 Sandy Shores Drive SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 27530 Sandy Shores Drive SW is pet friendly.
Does 27530 Sandy Shores Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 27530 Sandy Shores Drive SW offers parking.
Does 27530 Sandy Shores Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27530 Sandy Shores Drive SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27530 Sandy Shores Drive SW have a pool?
No, 27530 Sandy Shores Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 27530 Sandy Shores Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 27530 Sandy Shores Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 27530 Sandy Shores Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 27530 Sandy Shores Drive SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27530 Sandy Shores Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 27530 Sandy Shores Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
