All apartments in Vashon
Find more places like 13533 SW 207th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vashon, WA
/
13533 SW 207th Lane
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

13533 SW 207th Lane

13533 Southwest 207th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13533 Southwest 207th Lane, Vashon, WA 98070
Vashon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous architectural home on 4 acres with exceptional west facing water views! Perfect Artist's Retreat! 4 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bath plus a 1/2 bath on main level. Furnished and ready to move into September 1st. 3 story home, open floor plan, with expansive ceiling heights in main living areas, 2 decks, fireplace, washer dryer. Quiet neighborhood with plenty of privacy. Make this incredible home yours to live in for 10 months! Pets negotiable.

See our website for rental criteria and for online application:
https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com

Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:

VMI Property Management
jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com
206-463-4864 (voice)
206-550-2061 (voice or text)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13533 SW 207th Lane have any available units?
13533 SW 207th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vashon, WA.
What amenities does 13533 SW 207th Lane have?
Some of 13533 SW 207th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13533 SW 207th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13533 SW 207th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13533 SW 207th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13533 SW 207th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13533 SW 207th Lane offer parking?
No, 13533 SW 207th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13533 SW 207th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13533 SW 207th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13533 SW 207th Lane have a pool?
No, 13533 SW 207th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13533 SW 207th Lane have accessible units?
No, 13533 SW 207th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13533 SW 207th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13533 SW 207th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13533 SW 207th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13533 SW 207th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAGig Harbor, WAParkwood, WADes Moines, WA
SeaTac, WAArtondale, WAFife Heights, WATukwila, WABremerton, WAPort Orchard, WAFife, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAUniversity Place, WAEdgewood, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College