13533 SW 207th Lane

Amenities
Gorgeous architectural home on 4 acres with exceptional west facing water views! Perfect Artist's Retreat! 4 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bath plus a 1/2 bath on main level. Furnished and ready to move into September 1st. 3 story home, open floor plan, with expansive ceiling heights in main living areas, 2 decks, fireplace, washer dryer. Quiet neighborhood with plenty of privacy. Make this incredible home yours to live in for 10 months! Pets negotiable.
See our website for rental criteria and for online application:
https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com
Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:
VMI Property Management
jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com
206-463-4864 (voice)
206-550-2061 (voice or text)