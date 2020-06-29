All apartments in University Place
Find more places like 9602 47th St W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Place, WA
/
9602 47th St W
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

9602 47th St W

9602 47th Street West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University Place
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9602 47th Street West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Rambler on Quiet University Place Cul De Sac - **Pending Application**
This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Rambler on a quiet cul de sac near Chambers Bay has the updates and space you are looking for. A large open newly renovated kitchen with all stainless steel Jenn Air appliances, a butcher block topped island with breakfast bar, quartz counters with lots of cabinets, a deep farmers sink and lots of light! Formal dinning room with french doors that open a nice sized deck and beautiful green backyard. Master Bedroom with on suite bath 2 additional bed rooms a 2nd full bath plus an oversized living room. Hardwood floors throughout the living room, kitchen and hallways, carpeted bedrooms. The very private outdoor space in the back yard boast fenced in garden beds, deck and additional storage shed. Walking distance to Sunset Elementary and Chambers Bay. Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and lots more shopping and amenities within minutes. Small Dogs may be considered on a case by case basis!

#3103
Jason@havenrent.com

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600 (All Adults)
Minimum Monthly Income 7500.00
Good Verifiable Rental History 3 Years or more

Terms:
2495.00 Rent
2495.00 Security Deposit
500 Pet Deposit
1 year lease minimum

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5480408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9602 47th St W have any available units?
9602 47th St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 9602 47th St W have?
Some of 9602 47th St W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9602 47th St W currently offering any rent specials?
9602 47th St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9602 47th St W pet-friendly?
Yes, 9602 47th St W is pet friendly.
Does 9602 47th St W offer parking?
Yes, 9602 47th St W offers parking.
Does 9602 47th St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9602 47th St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9602 47th St W have a pool?
No, 9602 47th St W does not have a pool.
Does 9602 47th St W have accessible units?
No, 9602 47th St W does not have accessible units.
Does 9602 47th St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 9602 47th St W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9602 47th St W have units with air conditioning?
No, 9602 47th St W does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W
University Place, WA 98466
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West
University Place, WA 98466

Similar Pages

University Place 1 BedroomsUniversity Place 2 Bedrooms
University Place Apartments with Washer-DryerUniversity Place Dog Friendly Apartments
University Place Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WA
Lake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College