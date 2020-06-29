9602 47th St W

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Rambler on Quiet University Place Cul De Sac - **Pending Application**

This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Rambler on a quiet cul de sac near Chambers Bay has the updates and space you are looking for. A large open newly renovated kitchen with all stainless steel Jenn Air appliances, a butcher block topped island with breakfast bar, quartz counters with lots of cabinets, a deep farmers sink and lots of light! Formal dinning room with french doors that open a nice sized deck and beautiful green backyard. Master Bedroom with on suite bath 2 additional bed rooms a 2nd full bath plus an oversized living room. Hardwood floors throughout the living room, kitchen and hallways, carpeted bedrooms. The very private outdoor space in the back yard boast fenced in garden beds, deck and additional storage shed. Walking distance to Sunset Elementary and Chambers Bay. Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and lots more shopping and amenities within minutes. Small Dogs may be considered on a case by case basis!



#3103

Jason@havenrent.com



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600 (All Adults)

Minimum Monthly Income 7500.00

Good Verifiable Rental History 3 Years or more



Terms:

2495.00 Rent

2495.00 Security Deposit

500 Pet Deposit

1 year lease minimum



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5480408)