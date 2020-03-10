All apartments in University Place
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

8822 19th St. W.

8822 South 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8822 South 19th Street, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
THIS HOUSE HAS IT ALL! Two Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths - ABSOLUTELY CHARMING - And a VIEW!! - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $1,896.00
Available: Now
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $1,896.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

Description:
This refurbished home is beautifully renovated for today's living - while managing to maintain all of the charm of yesterday. The large well-lit kitchen features all new appliances with plenty of room for all the tools that the chef demands. Relish the living room with cut-outs to create mystique. There are 2 bedrooms with lots of space. The master bath is phenomenal with a large closet and extra storage. There is a full basement with even more cabinets and lots of room for projects, storage, or whatever your needs may be. Venture to the backyard where you can entertain and unwind in complete privacy. The front yard proudly shows the Narrows Marina sign which is a short walk away. AND THOSE VIEWS.... Minutes from Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Fred Meyer and Starbucks.

Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 35 Lbs max.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE3781886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8822 19th St. W. have any available units?
8822 19th St. W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 8822 19th St. W. have?
Some of 8822 19th St. W.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8822 19th St. W. currently offering any rent specials?
8822 19th St. W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8822 19th St. W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8822 19th St. W. is pet friendly.
Does 8822 19th St. W. offer parking?
Yes, 8822 19th St. W. offers parking.
Does 8822 19th St. W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8822 19th St. W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8822 19th St. W. have a pool?
No, 8822 19th St. W. does not have a pool.
Does 8822 19th St. W. have accessible units?
No, 8822 19th St. W. does not have accessible units.
Does 8822 19th St. W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8822 19th St. W. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8822 19th St. W. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8822 19th St. W. does not have units with air conditioning.

