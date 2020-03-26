All apartments in University Place
Last updated June 3 2020 at 9:54 PM

6311 87th Avenue Court West

6311 87th Avenue Court West
Location

6311 87th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA 98467
University Place

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom custom Rambler located in the desirable Woodlake neighborhood of University Place. Close to Chambers Bay. This beautiful floor plan features 3 bedrooms with a large master bedroom, and formal and informal living rooms. Updated kitchen features oak cabinetry, beautiful countertops, gas stove. Hardwood flooring. Plus a community swimming pool. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6311 87th Avenue Court West have any available units?
6311 87th Avenue Court West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 6311 87th Avenue Court West have?
Some of 6311 87th Avenue Court West's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6311 87th Avenue Court West currently offering any rent specials?
6311 87th Avenue Court West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 87th Avenue Court West pet-friendly?
Yes, 6311 87th Avenue Court West is pet friendly.
Does 6311 87th Avenue Court West offer parking?
No, 6311 87th Avenue Court West does not offer parking.
Does 6311 87th Avenue Court West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6311 87th Avenue Court West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 87th Avenue Court West have a pool?
Yes, 6311 87th Avenue Court West has a pool.
Does 6311 87th Avenue Court West have accessible units?
No, 6311 87th Avenue Court West does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 87th Avenue Court West have units with dishwashers?
No, 6311 87th Avenue Court West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6311 87th Avenue Court West have units with air conditioning?
No, 6311 87th Avenue Court West does not have units with air conditioning.
