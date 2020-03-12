All apartments in University Place
5120 52nd St West
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

5120 52nd St West

5120 52nd Street West · No Longer Available
Location

5120 52nd Street West, University Place, WA 98467
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
media room
Fantastic 5-Bedroom In University Place! - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,900.00
Available: 5/1/2019
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $2,900.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Renters Insurance Required
2-year minimum lease

This is a newer Home and Street. Actual address is 5120 52nd St. W. University Place WA. 98467.

From Orchard St., turn West on 51st St. West, South on 51st. Ave. Ct. West, West on 52nd St. W. Home in 2nd on the left.

Description:
Relax on your country front porch of this fantastic 5-Bedroom Home & enjoy the deluxe Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, abundant pantry space, huge island & rich slab granite counters, it will bring out the gourmet cook in you. This home offers an open concept with 5th bedroom & 3/4 bath on the main floor. Top floor offers spacious master suite with 5 piece bath & 3 additional bedrooms and another full bathroom, plus a large bonus room that would make for a great home theatre.

Sorry, this home has a firm no pet policy.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one months rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing. You dont want to be the one who misses this home.

Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3463012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 52nd St West have any available units?
5120 52nd St West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 5120 52nd St West have?
Some of 5120 52nd St West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 52nd St West currently offering any rent specials?
5120 52nd St West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 52nd St West pet-friendly?
No, 5120 52nd St West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Place.
Does 5120 52nd St West offer parking?
Yes, 5120 52nd St West offers parking.
Does 5120 52nd St West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5120 52nd St West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 52nd St West have a pool?
No, 5120 52nd St West does not have a pool.
Does 5120 52nd St West have accessible units?
No, 5120 52nd St West does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 52nd St West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5120 52nd St West has units with dishwashers.
Does 5120 52nd St West have units with air conditioning?
No, 5120 52nd St West does not have units with air conditioning.
