Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:34 AM

4601 Grandview Dr W Unit R106

4601 Grandview Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

4601 Grandview Drive West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
This wonderful ground floor unit is close to Chambers Bay Golf Course and offers a 2 bedrooms unit, with a very light and bright living room that opens up onto your private balcony with storage. Good size kitchen and a nice dining area. Outside there is covered parking, great common areas including swimming pools and a clubhouse.

Secured building door and extra storage in basement. Other shopping, parks, freeways, JBLM and entertainment are only minutes away!

Utilities included: Water, Basic cable TV, garbage/recycling, just pay the electric and sewage bill!

$45 Application Fee. Call (360) 339-7788 for more information and to schedule a tour today.

*Simply Home Realty provides full property management services giving you peace of mind while focusing on Excellence in the Ordinary. Visit our website for more information www.SimplyHomeRealty.com*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 Grandview Dr W Unit R106 have any available units?
4601 Grandview Dr W Unit R106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 4601 Grandview Dr W Unit R106 have?
Some of 4601 Grandview Dr W Unit R106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 Grandview Dr W Unit R106 currently offering any rent specials?
4601 Grandview Dr W Unit R106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 Grandview Dr W Unit R106 pet-friendly?
No, 4601 Grandview Dr W Unit R106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Place.
Does 4601 Grandview Dr W Unit R106 offer parking?
Yes, 4601 Grandview Dr W Unit R106 offers parking.
Does 4601 Grandview Dr W Unit R106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4601 Grandview Dr W Unit R106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 Grandview Dr W Unit R106 have a pool?
Yes, 4601 Grandview Dr W Unit R106 has a pool.
Does 4601 Grandview Dr W Unit R106 have accessible units?
No, 4601 Grandview Dr W Unit R106 does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 Grandview Dr W Unit R106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 Grandview Dr W Unit R106 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4601 Grandview Dr W Unit R106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4601 Grandview Dr W Unit R106 does not have units with air conditioning.
