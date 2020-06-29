4601 Grandview Dr W Unit R106

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

This wonderful ground floor unit is close to Chambers Bay Golf Course and offers a 2 bedrooms unit, with a very light and bright living room that opens up onto your private balcony with storage. Good size kitchen and a nice dining area. Outside there is covered parking, great common areas including swimming pools and a clubhouse.



Secured building door and extra storage in basement. Other shopping, parks, freeways, JBLM and entertainment are only minutes away!



Utilities included: Water, Basic cable TV, garbage/recycling, just pay the electric and sewage bill!



$45 Application Fee. Call (360) 339-7788 for more information and to schedule a tour today.



