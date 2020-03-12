All apartments in University Place
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:44 PM

4504 76th Avenue W

4504 76th Avenue West
Location

4504 76th Avenue West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Consider yourself home is this great 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex! Complete with 936 sqft of living space, fenced yard, and 1 car garage! All new carpet and paint! Centrally located for easy commuting and travel. Minutes from Chambers Bay and Tacoma! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside this beautiful home and into the living room, notice the neutral paint and flooring for easy decorating with any style. The fantastic kitchen features wood cabinets, eat-in dining and window for added natural light. Down a short hall are the 2 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 76th Avenue W have any available units?
4504 76th Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 4504 76th Avenue W have?
Some of 4504 76th Avenue W's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 76th Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
4504 76th Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 76th Avenue W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4504 76th Avenue W is pet friendly.
Does 4504 76th Avenue W offer parking?
Yes, 4504 76th Avenue W offers parking.
Does 4504 76th Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 76th Avenue W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 76th Avenue W have a pool?
No, 4504 76th Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 4504 76th Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 4504 76th Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 76th Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4504 76th Avenue W has units with dishwashers.
Does 4504 76th Avenue W have units with air conditioning?
No, 4504 76th Avenue W does not have units with air conditioning.
