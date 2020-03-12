4504 76th Avenue W

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Consider yourself home is this great 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex! Complete with 936 sqft of living space, fenced yard, and 1 car garage! All new carpet and paint! Centrally located for easy commuting and travel. Minutes from Chambers Bay and Tacoma! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside this beautiful home and into the living room, notice the neutral paint and flooring for easy decorating with any style. The fantastic kitchen features wood cabinets, eat-in dining and window for added natural light. Down a short hall are the 2 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.