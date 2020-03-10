4322 Soundview Dr W

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

University Place home with great view of Puget Sound and western exposure!



Older home with 2100 SF, large deck and covered patio. 2 or 3 bedrooms with 1 and 3/4 baths. Updated kitchen with large family room attached. Formal living room with views of the south sound. Fresh paint throughout and new carpeting.



Blocks from Chambers Bay and close to great schools.



Rent is being offered at $2,600./month. 1 year lease is preferred with a security deposit equal to one month of rent.



Must have renter insurance policy.



No pets allowed.



Gross income must be verified at 2.5 X monthly rent ($6,500 / month) on a combined basis for all adults (18+) living in the house. All adults (18+) must submit an application. Application fee is $40/each adult.



MOVE IN DETAILS

* Available now

* Security deposit is $2,600.00



APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS

* Credit report

* Background check

* Total cost $39.99



FEATURES AND AMENITIES

* Washer / dryer

* Heat pump

* Dishwasher

* 2 Car garage w/additional parking in driveway and on street

* Covered patio

* Large deck



(RLNE5081264)