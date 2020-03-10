All apartments in University Place
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

4322 Soundview Dr W

4322 Soundview Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

4322 Soundview Drive West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
University Place home with great view of Puget Sound and western exposure!

Older home with 2100 SF, large deck and covered patio. 2 or 3 bedrooms with 1 and 3/4 baths. Updated kitchen with large family room attached. Formal living room with views of the south sound. Fresh paint throughout and new carpeting.

Blocks from Chambers Bay and close to great schools.

Rent is being offered at $2,600./month. 1 year lease is preferred with a security deposit equal to one month of rent.

Must have renter insurance policy.

No pets allowed.

Gross income must be verified at 2.5 X monthly rent ($6,500 / month) on a combined basis for all adults (18+) living in the house. All adults (18+) must submit an application. Application fee is $40/each adult.

MOVE IN DETAILS
* Available now
* Security deposit is $2,600.00

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS
* Credit report
* Background check
* Total cost $39.99

FEATURES AND AMENITIES
* Washer / dryer
* Heat pump
* Dishwasher
* 2 Car garage w/additional parking in driveway and on street
* Covered patio
* Large deck

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5081264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4322 Soundview Dr W have any available units?
4322 Soundview Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 4322 Soundview Dr W have?
Some of 4322 Soundview Dr W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4322 Soundview Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
4322 Soundview Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 Soundview Dr W pet-friendly?
No, 4322 Soundview Dr W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Place.
Does 4322 Soundview Dr W offer parking?
Yes, 4322 Soundview Dr W offers parking.
Does 4322 Soundview Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4322 Soundview Dr W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 Soundview Dr W have a pool?
No, 4322 Soundview Dr W does not have a pool.
Does 4322 Soundview Dr W have accessible units?
No, 4322 Soundview Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 Soundview Dr W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4322 Soundview Dr W has units with dishwashers.
Does 4322 Soundview Dr W have units with air conditioning?
No, 4322 Soundview Dr W does not have units with air conditioning.
