Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

3141 Soundview Dr. W

3141 Soundview Drive West
Location

3141 Soundview Drive West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3141 Soundview Dr. W Available 07/01/19 Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom View Home in University Place - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is approx. 1,344 sq. ft. This home has a sweeping view of Puget Sound and the Olympics which can be enjoyed from the large deck. The kitchen has been updated with new gas appliances, granite countertops and provides lots of cabinet space. The living room features a gas fireplace and a beautiful view! The home has a large utility room with washer dryer hook ups and includes a two car garage and efficient heating system. No smoking and No Dogs, One Cat Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

3141 Soundview Dr. W
University Place, WA 98466

Rent: $2,350.00/ month
Deposit: $2,250.00
Sewer Flat Fee $55.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available July 1st
Currently Occupied
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4451445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3141 Soundview Dr. W have any available units?
3141 Soundview Dr. W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 3141 Soundview Dr. W have?
Some of 3141 Soundview Dr. W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3141 Soundview Dr. W currently offering any rent specials?
3141 Soundview Dr. W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3141 Soundview Dr. W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3141 Soundview Dr. W is pet friendly.
Does 3141 Soundview Dr. W offer parking?
Yes, 3141 Soundview Dr. W offers parking.
Does 3141 Soundview Dr. W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3141 Soundview Dr. W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3141 Soundview Dr. W have a pool?
No, 3141 Soundview Dr. W does not have a pool.
Does 3141 Soundview Dr. W have accessible units?
No, 3141 Soundview Dr. W does not have accessible units.
Does 3141 Soundview Dr. W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3141 Soundview Dr. W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3141 Soundview Dr. W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3141 Soundview Dr. W does not have units with air conditioning.
