3141 Soundview Dr. W Available 07/01/19 Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom View Home in University Place - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is approx. 1,344 sq. ft. This home has a sweeping view of Puget Sound and the Olympics which can be enjoyed from the large deck. The kitchen has been updated with new gas appliances, granite countertops and provides lots of cabinet space. The living room features a gas fireplace and a beautiful view! The home has a large utility room with washer dryer hook ups and includes a two car garage and efficient heating system. No smoking and No Dogs, One Cat Negotiable.



3141 Soundview Dr. W

University Place, WA 98466



Rent: $2,350.00/ month

Deposit: $2,250.00

Sewer Flat Fee $55.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available July 1st

Currently Occupied

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

No Dogs Allowed



