3137 Vista Pl W

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Rambler! Stunning Landscaping! - Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath rambler! Complete with 1,250 sqft of living space, fireplace, mature landscaping and washer & dryer included! Centrally located for easy travel, commuting and entertaining. Call or email our leasing team today!



Step inside this great home and into the open layout with living and dining rooms, anchored in a cozy brick fireplace with crisp white brick surround. The galley style kitchen boasts rick wood cabinets and eat in breakfast nook.



Down a short hall are 3 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath.



A slider door allows access to the gorgeously landscaped backyard with oversized deck, ideal for entertaining and gatherings!



Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.



