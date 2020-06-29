2218 Crystal Springs Rd

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Cozy UP Home! - Charming Cottage style home. Located in a quiet University Place neighborhood. Three Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large open living room. Breakfast bar in the kitchen. Gleaming hardwoods, stainless appliances. Bonus room over garage. Great outdoor space in large private back yard.



Successful applicants will have:



verifiable income of at least $5750

no housing related collections.

excellent landlord references

move date within 2 weeks



One pet will be considered with excellent references and additional deposit. Breed and age restrictions will apply.



PLEASE CALL TO VIEW 253-303-3880



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5176164)