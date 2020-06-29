All apartments in University Place
Find more places like 2218 Crystal Springs Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Place, WA
/
2218 Crystal Springs Rd
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:41 PM

2218 Crystal Springs Rd

2218 Crystal Springs Road West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University Place
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2218 Crystal Springs Road West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Cozy UP Home! - Charming Cottage style home. Located in a quiet University Place neighborhood. Three Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large open living room. Breakfast bar in the kitchen. Gleaming hardwoods, stainless appliances. Bonus room over garage. Great outdoor space in large private back yard.

Successful applicants will have:

verifiable income of at least $5750
no housing related collections.
excellent landlord references
move date within 2 weeks

One pet will be considered with excellent references and additional deposit. Breed and age restrictions will apply.

PLEASE CALL TO VIEW 253-303-3880

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5176164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 Crystal Springs Rd have any available units?
2218 Crystal Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
Is 2218 Crystal Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2218 Crystal Springs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 Crystal Springs Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2218 Crystal Springs Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2218 Crystal Springs Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2218 Crystal Springs Rd offers parking.
Does 2218 Crystal Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2218 Crystal Springs Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 Crystal Springs Rd have a pool?
No, 2218 Crystal Springs Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2218 Crystal Springs Rd have accessible units?
No, 2218 Crystal Springs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 Crystal Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2218 Crystal Springs Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2218 Crystal Springs Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2218 Crystal Springs Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W
University Place, WA 98466
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West
University Place, WA 98466

Similar Pages

University Place 1 BedroomsUniversity Place 2 Bedrooms
University Place Apartments with Washer-DryerUniversity Place Dog Friendly Apartments
University Place Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WA
Lake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College