9021 228th Way NE DTL

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Corner lot 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath home located in Redmond Ridge. Fabulous Craftsman with style and offers a coveted greenbelt setting. The main floor offers a cheery eat-in kitchen features ample workspace, walk-in pantry, newer appliances, CAT 5 cable and pre-wired for surround sound. Brand new carpet installed in Den and stairway. Three bedrooms on the upper floor with one master suite. full guest bath; flexible loft space. Enjoy the outdoors on patio framed by lush greenery, Great Lake Washington schools. Interior Features: Bath Off Master, Ceiling Fan(s), Dbl Pane/Storm Window, High Tech Cabling, Security System, Walk In Pantry, Walk-in Closet >12-month lease > credit and background check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent + deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee > pet needs landlord's approval > tenants to pay for all utilities > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. Showing by appointment. Email or text 415.519.1697