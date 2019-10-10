All apartments in Union Hill-Novelty Hill
9021 228th Way NE DTL
9021 228th Way NE DTL

9021 228th Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9021 228th Way Northeast, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA 98053
Union Hill-Novelty Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Corner lot 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath home located in Redmond Ridge. Fabulous Craftsman with style and offers a coveted greenbelt setting. The main floor offers a cheery eat-in kitchen features ample workspace, walk-in pantry, newer appliances, CAT 5 cable and pre-wired for surround sound. Brand new carpet installed in Den and stairway. Three bedrooms on the upper floor with one master suite. full guest bath; flexible loft space. Enjoy the outdoors on patio framed by lush greenery, Great Lake Washington schools. Interior Features: Bath Off Master, Ceiling Fan(s), Dbl Pane/Storm Window, High Tech Cabling, Security System, Walk In Pantry, Walk-in Closet >12-month lease > credit and background check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent + deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee > pet needs landlord's approval > tenants to pay for all utilities > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. Showing by appointment. Email or text 415.519.1697

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9021 228th Way NE DTL have any available units?
9021 228th Way NE DTL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA.
What amenities does 9021 228th Way NE DTL have?
Some of 9021 228th Way NE DTL's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9021 228th Way NE DTL currently offering any rent specials?
9021 228th Way NE DTL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9021 228th Way NE DTL pet-friendly?
Yes, 9021 228th Way NE DTL is pet friendly.
Does 9021 228th Way NE DTL offer parking?
Yes, 9021 228th Way NE DTL offers parking.
Does 9021 228th Way NE DTL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9021 228th Way NE DTL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9021 228th Way NE DTL have a pool?
No, 9021 228th Way NE DTL does not have a pool.
Does 9021 228th Way NE DTL have accessible units?
No, 9021 228th Way NE DTL does not have accessible units.
Does 9021 228th Way NE DTL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9021 228th Way NE DTL has units with dishwashers.
Does 9021 228th Way NE DTL have units with air conditioning?
No, 9021 228th Way NE DTL does not have units with air conditioning.
