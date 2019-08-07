All apartments in Union Hill-Novelty Hill
Home
/
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
/
8542 233rd Place NE
Last updated August 7 2019 at 5:29 PM

8542 233rd Place NE

8542 233rd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8542 233rd Place Northeast, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA 98053
Union Hill-Novelty Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8542-233rd-place-ne?p=Company

Located in the popular Trails neighborhood this Redmond Ridge home backs up to a lush greenbelt. You'll enjoy 3 bedrooms and 2.25 bath, a gourmet kitchen which includes granite countertop and a gas cooktop. The living room offers soaring 9' ceilings, a gas fireplace with tumbled marble surround, and built-in entertainment niche. Oak hardwood floors throughout the bottom floor. Upstairs the Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, master bath with oversized shower with dual showerheads, washer/dryer area, and loft. Close to trails, parks and shopping. This is a rare find in Redmond - it won't last long!

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8542 233rd Place NE have any available units?
8542 233rd Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA.
What amenities does 8542 233rd Place NE have?
Some of 8542 233rd Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8542 233rd Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
8542 233rd Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8542 233rd Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 8542 233rd Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union Hill-Novelty Hill.
Does 8542 233rd Place NE offer parking?
No, 8542 233rd Place NE does not offer parking.
Does 8542 233rd Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8542 233rd Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8542 233rd Place NE have a pool?
No, 8542 233rd Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 8542 233rd Place NE have accessible units?
No, 8542 233rd Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8542 233rd Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8542 233rd Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8542 233rd Place NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8542 233rd Place NE does not have units with air conditioning.
