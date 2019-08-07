Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!
To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8542-233rd-place-ne?p=Company
Located in the popular Trails neighborhood this Redmond Ridge home backs up to a lush greenbelt. You'll enjoy 3 bedrooms and 2.25 bath, a gourmet kitchen which includes granite countertop and a gas cooktop. The living room offers soaring 9' ceilings, a gas fireplace with tumbled marble surround, and built-in entertainment niche. Oak hardwood floors throughout the bottom floor. Upstairs the Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, master bath with oversized shower with dual showerheads, washer/dryer area, and loft. Close to trails, parks and shopping. This is a rare find in Redmond - it won't last long!
Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.
Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.
Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.