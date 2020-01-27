22675 NE Fern Reach Cir

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Redmond Ridge Home for lease. - Location, location! Directly across from the park & just a block from the new elementary school! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. Spacious office/den on main floor. New Hardwoods grace entry & kitchen. Open,light & bright with extra windows. Kitchen has functional center tile island that opens up into the dining & family rooms. Bedrooms are generous! 2 car garage with extra insulation, also in home between floors. Parks, trails at your feet, neighborhood school & easy commute to freeways & Microsoft. 12 month min. No smoking/ pets (firm)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5306043)