Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
22675 NE Fern Reach Cir
Last updated January 27 2020 at 2:40 PM

22675 NE Fern Reach Cir

22675 Northeast Fern Reach Circle · No Longer Available
Location

22675 Northeast Fern Reach Circle, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA 98053
Union Hill-Novelty Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Redmond Ridge Home for lease. - Location, location! Directly across from the park & just a block from the new elementary school! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. Spacious office/den on main floor. New Hardwoods grace entry & kitchen. Open,light & bright with extra windows. Kitchen has functional center tile island that opens up into the dining & family rooms. Bedrooms are generous! 2 car garage with extra insulation, also in home between floors. Parks, trails at your feet, neighborhood school & easy commute to freeways & Microsoft. 12 month min. No smoking/ pets (firm)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5306043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22675 NE Fern Reach Cir have any available units?
22675 NE Fern Reach Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA.
Is 22675 NE Fern Reach Cir currently offering any rent specials?
22675 NE Fern Reach Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22675 NE Fern Reach Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 22675 NE Fern Reach Cir is pet friendly.
Does 22675 NE Fern Reach Cir offer parking?
Yes, 22675 NE Fern Reach Cir offers parking.
Does 22675 NE Fern Reach Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22675 NE Fern Reach Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22675 NE Fern Reach Cir have a pool?
No, 22675 NE Fern Reach Cir does not have a pool.
Does 22675 NE Fern Reach Cir have accessible units?
No, 22675 NE Fern Reach Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 22675 NE Fern Reach Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 22675 NE Fern Reach Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22675 NE Fern Reach Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 22675 NE Fern Reach Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

