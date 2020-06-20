All apartments in Union Hill-Novelty Hill
21311 NE 69th Ct
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

21311 NE 69th Ct

21311 Northeast 69th Court · (206) 781-0186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

21311 Northeast 69th Court, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA 98053
Union Hill-Novelty Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 21311 NE 69th Ct · Avail. Jul 1

$5,875

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
guest suite
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
guest suite
21311 NE 69th Ct Available 07/01/20 Meticulously Maintained Home in Hunters Glen - Beautiful Buchan home lends itself to entertaining with stunning formal & informal spaces. The gourmet chef's kitchen flows onto a private outdoor patio oasis surrounded by lush landscaping. Gleaming hardwood floors, architectural detailing, and sophisticated finishes complement this spaciously-designed floor plan. 2 luxurious Master Retreats w/5-piece baths, one on the main level plus 3 more bedrooms and Office/bonus room w/murphy bed doubles as a guest suite. Built-in speakers, A/C, alarm system, wired for generator. Tucked in the back of a quiet cul de sac in Hunters Glen. Minutes to award winning Lake Washington Schools and The Bear Creek private school. Close to Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Facebook and more. Yard service included.
Available July 1st
No Smoking
Pets case by case small dog only
Contact Marilyn at 206-300-0609 for appointment to view

(RLNE5831835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21311 NE 69th Ct have any available units?
21311 NE 69th Ct has a unit available for $5,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21311 NE 69th Ct have?
Some of 21311 NE 69th Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21311 NE 69th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
21311 NE 69th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21311 NE 69th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 21311 NE 69th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 21311 NE 69th Ct offer parking?
No, 21311 NE 69th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 21311 NE 69th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21311 NE 69th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21311 NE 69th Ct have a pool?
No, 21311 NE 69th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 21311 NE 69th Ct have accessible units?
No, 21311 NE 69th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 21311 NE 69th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 21311 NE 69th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21311 NE 69th Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21311 NE 69th Ct has units with air conditioning.
