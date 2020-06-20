Amenities

21311 NE 69th Ct Available 07/01/20 Meticulously Maintained Home in Hunters Glen - Beautiful Buchan home lends itself to entertaining with stunning formal & informal spaces. The gourmet chef's kitchen flows onto a private outdoor patio oasis surrounded by lush landscaping. Gleaming hardwood floors, architectural detailing, and sophisticated finishes complement this spaciously-designed floor plan. 2 luxurious Master Retreats w/5-piece baths, one on the main level plus 3 more bedrooms and Office/bonus room w/murphy bed doubles as a guest suite. Built-in speakers, A/C, alarm system, wired for generator. Tucked in the back of a quiet cul de sac in Hunters Glen. Minutes to award winning Lake Washington Schools and The Bear Creek private school. Close to Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Facebook and more. Yard service included.

Available July 1st

No Smoking

Pets case by case small dog only

Contact Marilyn at 206-300-0609 for appointment to view



