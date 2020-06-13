31 Apartments for rent in Tumwater, WA with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Montair at Somerset Hill
1704 Barnes Blvd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1212 sqft
Located close to the Olympic Mountains and beautiful Puget Sound. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features basketball court, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
Capitol Heights
1221 Mottman Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1221 sqft
Capitol Heights in Turnwater, Seattle offer country-style living with a resort finish. Gorgeous pool and fitness center. Outside there are walking trails and a wooded setting for nature lovers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
2 Units Available
The Villas at Kennedy Creek
1978 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,122
1355 sqft
The Villas at Kennedy Creek apartments and corporate suites offer both short-term and long-term leases. Furnished apartments are also available. Units include in-unit laundry, outdoor space, and garages.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7137 Bronington DR SW
7137 Bronington Drive Southwest, Tumwater, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2230 sqft
7137 Bronington DR SW Available 07/08/20 Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with A/C! Tumwater School District. - Large 4 bedroom home with 2.5 baths.Main floor offers formal living room or dining room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1372 Rockcreek Ln SW
1372 Rockcreek Lane Southwest, Tumwater, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2316 sqft
Beautiful 3BR 2.5BA Home Located on Tumwater Hill - This Beautiful 3BR 2.

1 of 14

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
7101 Rothenberg Dr SW
7101 Rothenberg Drive Southwest, Tumwater, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2222 sqft
7101 Rothenberg Dr SW Available 05/15/20 REDUCED! Lovely Tumwater Home 4BR/2BA With Garage - This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is in a great Tumwater neighborhood. Close to shopping, I-5 and WA State offices.

1 of 29

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A
802 Barclift Lane Southeast, Tumwater, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1720 sqft
Pending Applications Brand new construction with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in Tumwater. - Pending Applications! Brand new construction home! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
9 Units Available
The Park at Cooper Point
3200 Capital Mall Dr SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,254
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1097 sqft
If you're looking for entertainment outside of the community, you don't have to go far! Located in the heart of prestigious West Olympia, The Park at Cooper Point Apartments' unique setting alongside Yauger Park offers residents miles of jogging
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Westside
16 Units Available
Cambridge Court
2323 9th Ave SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1292 sqft
Just off I-5 and near the Cinemark Century Olympia, these units offer a breakfast nook, private balconies, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. On-site you enjoy covered parking, pool, racquetball court and play area.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
14 Units Available
Black Lake
1900 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,192
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled on 18 beautiful acres framed with a rolling park-like setting, Black Lake Apartments offers pleasant landscaped views as well as spacious recreational areas. West Olympia's favorite community.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Woodbury Apartments
3425 Polo Club Ln SE, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1110 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community that welcomes pets. Dog park, 24-hour gym, basketball court, playground and pool on site. Handicapped accessible. Washers and dryers in apartments. Across the street from Spooner Berry Farms.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Capitol City on the Course
5800 Titleist Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,259
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol City on the Course is close to area shopping and dining, with easy freeway access. Everything you need is on site: golf, pool, courts, and a spa. Enjoy in-unit washer/dryer, extra-storage, and soothing decor.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
181 Units Available
Talisman Apartments
7405 168th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,703
1119 sqft
Our leasing office offers flexible tour options to suit your needs. We would be happy to personally show you around the luckiest place to live in Redmond.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2203 Crestwood Pl NW
2203 Crestwood Place Northwest, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1993 sqft
Cooper Crest 3 bedroom + Den & Loft home with 2.5 baths, built in 2006 with 1993 sq. ft. Open kitchen features refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, & microwave. Washer/Dryer hook-ups.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5123 66th Ave SE
5123 66th Avenue Southeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1194 sqft
Lacey at Golf Course - Open Concept 2BD/2BA Duplex - This lovely updated Lacey duplex is just off of Yelm Highway with view of the golf course! Open Concept 1194 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 2 full bath. Master has huge walk-in closet and on-suite.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4903 33rd CT SE
4903 33rd Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1250 sqft
4903 33rd CT SE Available 07/01/20 3 Bed Room Home 2 Bath . 2 Car Garage - Available July 1st, 2020 or sooner . Rent $1675 per month. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, Fireplace, gas heat, storage shed and a fenced yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4540 Stonegate ST SE
4540 Stonegate Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1956 sqft
4540 Stonegate ST SE Available 07/06/20 Kensington Neighborhood - Desirable Kensington Neighborhood, Impresive open kitchen with granite tile and full granite back splash, Features all SS appliances, maple cabinets.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE
5224 Ivy Hill Lane Southeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1361 sqft
5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE Available 07/08/20 Rambler - 2 bedroom/1.75 bath patio home - N. Thurston School District - 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler. Spacious living room with several large windows, vaulted ceilings, skylights and fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Westside
1 Unit Available
816 Thomas St SW
816 Thomas Street Southwest, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1176 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION; West-side Home with Hardwood Floors - Avail Approx Now**12 Month Lease**No Smoking**No Pets $1,000 Refundable Security Deposit $200 Non-Refundable Fee $42 Application Fee/Per Applicant Applies (anyone over 18 to occupy the

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4113 Alabaster ST SE
4113 Alabaster Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2270 sqft
4113 Alabaster ST SE Available 07/31/20 - Corner lot in Stonegate. Great floor plan offering an amazing kitchen w/huge pantry, stainless steel appliances & eating bar, plus it opens to the family room w/gas fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1718 Jasmine St NW
1718 Jasmine Street Northwest, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1655 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION; Nice Sized West Side Home-NO PETS - Avail Approximately 6/10/2020**12 Month Lease**No Smoking**NO PETS* 3 BD, 2.5 BA, 1655 SF 2 story home on the West-side of Olympia. Brand new carpet in the family room and living room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Upper Eastside
1 Unit Available
1940 Olympia Avenue Northeast - 1
1940 Olympia Ave NE, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1150 sqft
Beautiful modern townhome, Air conditioning, large 2-car garage, yard fully fenced, double master bedroom floorplan, open living/kitchen concept, crisp cool styling with granite slab counters, stainless appliances, soft closing cabinet drawers,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
516 Fire Willow St NW - 4
516 Firewillow Street Northwest, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
Modern, clean and like new! Huge garage, large master bedroom with master bath, private fenced yard area, garage w/remote, gorgeous kitchen with all stainless appliances and slab countertops, open concept to living/eating area, balcony off of

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1207 Hall Street SE
1207 Hall Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1374 sqft
This Rambler is sure to amaze with it's beautiful layout and large-back yard! - Gorgeous 4 bd / 1.5 ba with approx.
City Guide for Tumwater, WA

"Take me to the waterfall, let me walk along the wall. Nice day for a picnic basket; hope my shoes have got good traction. Water makes a scary sound, it wants to pull me, push me down. I better get used to it though; the tide is high the tides is low...It's a nice day at Tumwater falls. If it's not the water then it's nothing at all." (-Mirah, "Tumwater Falls")

Tumwater was settled way back in 1846, when a group of wild-eyed pioneers got it into their heads that they could use the nearby waterfalls to generate power using a giant water wheel. Today, Tumwater is quaint Washington town that nearly 20,000 people call home. This idyllic little piece of rural America is one of the most scenic and beautiful places to live, as it's situated near the southernmost point of Puget Sound and is surrounded by lush greenery.

Tumwater got its name from the native Chinook phrase "tumtum chuck", which means "waterfall" or "water rapids." As you might have figured out by now, the waterways and waterfalls are one of the most prominent features of this little town, and their influence can be found in myriad places. Tumwater is a member of the LOTT Clean Water Alliance, as well as the host of the LOTT Water Education Center at Budd Inlet. Environmentalists, rejoice! Vigilant oversight keeps these waters free of any toxic ooze or polluted yuckiness. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tumwater, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tumwater renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

