All apartments in Tukwila
Find more places like
Foster Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tukwila, WA
/
Foster Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:01 PM

Foster Creek

Open Now until 6pm
15110 MacAdam Rd S · (206) 483-2642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tukwila
See all
Tukwila Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15110 MacAdam Rd S, Tukwila, WA 98168
Tukwila Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0053 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,235

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit B308 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Unit C201 · Avail. Oct 14

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A207 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.75 Bath · 989 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Foster Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Foster Creek is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in Tukwila, Washington. From the moment you arrive, you'll feel like you're coming home. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with an abundance of nearby retail and entertainment venues, easy access to shopping, restaurants and schools. Choose from our exceptional one and two bedroom floor plans. Uniquely designed with the amenities that you deserve, our features are second-to-none. Our homes feature beautiful cabinetry, dishwashers, large closets, pantries, private patios or balconies and more! Community amenities include a barbecue area with picnic tables, an inner circle courtyard with garden, a laundry facility and a modern residential clubhouse. We love our pets! We allow dogs and cats here at Foster Creek, so now your pet has the opportunity to relax by your side and enjoy the comforts of your apartment home with you. Tour our community and see what makes Foster Creek the best apartment community to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per adult (over 18)
Deposit: $300 Based on screening results
Move-in Fees: $200 Administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 one pet, $300 two pets
fee: $200 one pet - $300 two pets
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions and weight limits apply
Parking Details: One reserved space per apartment, additional spaces available for $125.00.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Foster Creek have any available units?
Foster Creek has 5 units available starting at $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Foster Creek have?
Some of Foster Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Foster Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Foster Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Foster Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Foster Creek is pet friendly.
Does Foster Creek offer parking?
Yes, Foster Creek offers parking.
Does Foster Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Foster Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Foster Creek have a pool?
No, Foster Creek does not have a pool.
Does Foster Creek have accessible units?
No, Foster Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Foster Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Foster Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Foster Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, Foster Creek does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East
Tukwila, WA 98188
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd
Tukwila, WA 98188
Terra Tukwila
6206 S 153rd St #10
Tukwila, WA 98188
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S
Tukwila, WA 98168
Sunnydale
15805 40th Pl S
Tukwila, WA 98188

Similar Pages

Tukwila 1 BedroomsTukwila 2 BedroomsTukwila Apartments with Washer-DryerTukwila Dog Friendly ApartmentsTukwila Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Tukwila Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia CollegeBellevue College