Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Foster Creek is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in Tukwila, Washington. From the moment you arrive, you'll feel like you're coming home. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with an abundance of nearby retail and entertainment venues, easy access to shopping, restaurants and schools. Choose from our exceptional one and two bedroom floor plans. Uniquely designed with the amenities that you deserve, our features are second-to-none. Our homes feature beautiful cabinetry, dishwashers, large closets, pantries, private patios or balconies and more! Community amenities include a barbecue area with picnic tables, an inner circle courtyard with garden, a laundry facility and a modern residential clubhouse. We love our pets! We allow dogs and cats here at Foster Creek, so now your pet has the opportunity to relax by your side and enjoy the comforts of your apartment home with you. Tour our community and see what makes Foster Creek the best apartment community to call home.