727 Parkway Court NE

Large, retro home in great location - What this home lacks in updates, it makes up for in space. Located in CKSD and close to so much. All rooms are large, including the five bedrooms upstairs. The main floor has a living room, dining room, family room with fireplace, large kitchen with eating space and an actual laundry room, not just a closet. The spacious back patio allows for entertaining and is covered to BBQ in the rain.

There is a 1/2 bath on the main, a full bath in the hallway and a 3/4 bath in the master.

The two car garage is also large enough for 2 vehicles and other stuff.

Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit, per pet.

All prospective tenants must view the home prior to applying. Application process is online at windermereforrent.com. No smoking/Vaping.

Tenant must carry liability insurance and is responsible for all utilities.

Dawn Clay

360-271-1895



