Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

727 Parkway Court NE

727 Parkway Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

727 Parkway Court Northeast, Tracyton, WA 98311

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Large, retro home in great location - What this home lacks in updates, it makes up for in space. Located in CKSD and close to so much. All rooms are large, including the five bedrooms upstairs. The main floor has a living room, dining room, family room with fireplace, large kitchen with eating space and an actual laundry room, not just a closet. The spacious back patio allows for entertaining and is covered to BBQ in the rain.
There is a 1/2 bath on the main, a full bath in the hallway and a 3/4 bath in the master.
The two car garage is also large enough for 2 vehicles and other stuff.
Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit, per pet.
All prospective tenants must view the home prior to applying. Application process is online at windermereforrent.com. No smoking/Vaping.
Tenant must carry liability insurance and is responsible for all utilities.
Dawn Clay
360-271-1895

(RLNE4356208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

