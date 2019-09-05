5720 Tracyton Boulevard Northwest

Amenities

Tracyton area 4 bedroom 2 bath duplex sits at the end of a quiet street. The home offers 2 separate living areas that connect via stairs on one side and the kitchen and laundry area on the other. All bedrooms and bathrooms are upstairs. The home has a fully fenced yard and is next to a quiet wooded area. This is a no pet home. This home is on a septic and there is an additional $25 charge per month in lieu a sewer bill.



Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



