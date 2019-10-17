Amenities

garage range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities parking garage

5050 Johnson Street NW Available 10/21/19 Tracyton Craftsman Home - This is a must see property. Craftsman inspired two story home nuzzled in the middle of Tracyton gives you that small town feel with a few minute drive to either Bremerton or Silverdale. 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath built in built in 2008 boasts 1804 well used square feet. Two car garage, fenced back yard and located in the Central Kitsap School District makes this a perfect family home. No pets please. (IP & DL)



Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option. All decision are at the owners' discretion.



All decision are at the owners' discretion.



**Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5198637)