Home
/
Tracyton, WA
/
5050 Johnson Street NW
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

5050 Johnson Street NW

5050 Johnson Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5050 Johnson Street Northwest, Tracyton, WA 98311

Amenities

garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5050 Johnson Street NW Available 10/21/19 Tracyton Craftsman Home - This is a must see property. Craftsman inspired two story home nuzzled in the middle of Tracyton gives you that small town feel with a few minute drive to either Bremerton or Silverdale. 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath built in built in 2008 boasts 1804 well used square feet. Two car garage, fenced back yard and located in the Central Kitsap School District makes this a perfect family home. No pets please. (IP & DL)

Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option. All decision are at the owners' discretion.

All decision are at the owners' discretion.

**Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5198637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 Johnson Street NW have any available units?
5050 Johnson Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tracyton, WA.
Is 5050 Johnson Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
5050 Johnson Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 Johnson Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 5050 Johnson Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tracyton.
Does 5050 Johnson Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 5050 Johnson Street NW offers parking.
Does 5050 Johnson Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5050 Johnson Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 Johnson Street NW have a pool?
No, 5050 Johnson Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 5050 Johnson Street NW have accessible units?
No, 5050 Johnson Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 Johnson Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5050 Johnson Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5050 Johnson Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5050 Johnson Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.

