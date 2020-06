Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed internet access pet friendly dogs allowed

Downstairs Apartment - Property Id: 135083



Beautiful two bedroom downstairs apartment with full bath and full kitchen. Brand new appliances in kitchen and laundry. Located in the Tracyton Hill area of Bremerton, a two minute drive to Dyes Inlet, ten minutes to the Seattle Ferry and ten minutes to major shopping in Silverdale.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135083

Property Id 135083



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4996705)