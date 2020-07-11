/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:43 AM
37 Apartments for rent in Town and Country, WA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
3 Units Available
Town and Country
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,171
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.
Results within 1 mile of Town and Country
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$965
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
6107 N Addison St.
6107 North Addison Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Available 08/01/20 Great ground floor apartment - Property Id: 69192 Great ground floor apartment of triplex. Close to shopping and hospital in north Spokane. 2 Bedroom, 1 bath. Large main bedroom in this unit. Gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Town and Country
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
2 Units Available
West Hills
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
Contact for Availability
Dakota Flats
514 East Hastings Road, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Style and convenience collide at Dakota Flats Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA. Our pet friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments are complete with large living spaces and distinctive finishes.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
21 Units Available
Cliff Cannon
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
$1,050
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1007 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Close to Route 2 and N Spokane Corridor. Community offers landscaped gardens, a basketball court, a pool and a playground. Attractive apartment homes with carpet, a refrigerator, a range and a dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
North Indian Trail
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1338 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
2 Units Available
Blue Point Phase II
15013 North Wandermere Road, Spokane, WA
Studio
$810
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1105 sqft
Welcome to Blue Point! This community is located on N. Wandermere Rd. in the 99208 area of Spokane. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Logan
Academy
1216 N Superior St, Spokane, WA
Studio
$850
227 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
363 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
573 sqft
The Academy combines luxury living with an authentic historical culture of timeless love for the City of Spokane. This is reflected throughout the building's construction and dedication to serving our residents' busy lifestyle.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
103 E Garland Ave
103 East Garland Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2 Bed House in Garland District! - Don't miss out on this adorable 2 bed, 1 bath house in the Garland District! This home features hardwood flooring, in-unit A/C, washer/dryer, dish washer, and a 1 car garage! It is situated on a corner lot with a
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northtown
4208 N. Atlantic St.
4208 North Atlantic Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
4208 N. Atlantic St. Available 08/05/20 4208 N. Atlantic - Garland area duplex, 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom with 700 sqft. of living space. Laundry facility in locked basement with 1 washer, 1 dryer not coin-op.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Audubon - Downriver
5515 W Northwest Blvd
5515 West Northwest Boulevard, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2940 sqft
5515 W Northwest Blvd Available 08/31/20 $3,500 - Fully Furnished 3 Bd / 2 Ba Mid-Century Home w/ Remarkable View - Built in 1959, this house is a prime example of living in the past.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northtown
4103 North Adams Street
4103 North Adams Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom + 1 Bath unit located in Garland District! Large living area, brand new kitchen and appliances including washer/dryer.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Spokane
2712 W Broad Ave
2712 West Broad Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1560 sqft
2712 W Broad Ave Available 08/01/20 Shadle Rancher Available - Recently updated in 2019, Brand new Goodman air conditioner, new hardwood floors, interior paint, new window coverings through out.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Audubon - Downriver
2918 W Princeton Ave
2918 West Princeton Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1782 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rancher - Brick Rancher in Shadle Park area of town. 3 Bedroom/2 Bathrooms with forced air gas heating system. Backyard is fully fenced with automated sprinkler system and 1 car detached garage with automated garage door opener.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Central
1830 West Mallon Avenue
1830 West Mallon Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
Newly renovated clean, bright, very spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, second floor unit in 4 plex just blocks from Kendall Yards. New floors, windows, new toilet/sink, individual cadet heaters for efficient and cost effective heating in every room.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cliff Cannon
1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301
1608 West 8th Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$900
770 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo South Hill - Great Location to Downtown Spokane, Interstate 90, Deaconess & Sacred Heart Hospitals and South Hill. Very nice 2 bedroom/1 bath condo on lower South Hill off of Maple Street.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
Minnehaha
3917 East Fairview Avenue
3917 East Fairview Avenue, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
1564 sqft
Adorable Minnehaha Charmer with 5 Beds and 2 Baths. The property features lots of windows to allow in plenty of natural sunlight.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
Whitman
2025 East Decatur Avenue
2025 East Decatur Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
875 sqft
Homeland Property Management is offering a remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom in the heart of Spokane.
1 of 9
Last updated March 5 at 01:51pm
1 Unit Available
Cliff Cannon
1821 W 8th
1821 West 8th Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$895
592 sqft
Very nice 633 sq ft condo! Convenient location to downtown! Laminate flooring throughout! Spacious open concept living room! The kitchen includes stainless steel ceramic top stove, microhood, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator with ice and
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Bemiss
2121 E Upriver Dr #15
2121 East Upriver Drive, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
937 sqft
Wake Up And Enjoy The River! - You will be amazed at the amount of space you'll find in this 1100 square foot, two bedroom, one bath (double sinks), living space.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Riverside
401 W 1st Ave Unit #2
401 West 1st Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1217 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath in Beautifully Updated Downtown Condo - Urban Living at its finest, designed to perfection. Spacious open concept with well appointed open kitchen w/bar seating that flows into living area Natural light throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Spokane
2511 W Olympic
2511 West Olympic Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1829 sqft
Darling home with newer remodel! - Darling home that has been remodeled, this home has newer carpet and flooring.
Similar Pages
Town and Country 2 BedroomsTown and Country 3 BedroomsTown and Country Apartments with BalconyTown and Country Apartments with Garage
Town and Country Apartments with GymTown and Country Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTown and Country Apartments with ParkingTown and Country Apartments with Pool